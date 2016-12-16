Jessica Alba, Holly Willoughby and more stars show off their Christmas jumpers

Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer were feeling the holiday spirit with coordinating sweaters and reindeer Snapchat filters.

Take note! Reese Witherspoon added a touch of denim flare to her dainty, holiday sweater.

Double the fun! Jaime King and Nina Dobrev celebrated the holidays with a conjoined Christmas sweater.

She's just being Miley! Miley Cyrus showed off her "lit" holiday sweater. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "The tree isn't the only thing getting *LIT* this year!!!!!! Hollllaaaaaa!"

Holly Willoughby poked fun at her nickname on Celebrity Juice with this "Willoughbooby" knit.

Feliz Navidad from Camila Alves! The Brazilian-born beauty stepped out in a puny fleece sweater that read: "Fleece Navidad."

Fleur East and Myleene Klass supported Save the Children's Christmas jumper day by donning their fun festive knits.

 

Peter Andre supported Christmas Jumper Day with a Cadbury's Christmas jumper.

Rebecca Adlington and her adorable daughter Summer have both been getting in the festive spirit.

No Scrooge here! Victoria Justice rocked a cute pug sweater.

