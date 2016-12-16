Jessica Alba, Holly Willoughby and more stars show off their Christmas jumpers by hellofashion.com / 16 December 2016 Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer were feeling the holiday spirit with coordinating sweaters and reindeer Snapchat filters. Photo: © Instagram Read more about: Christmas Fashion News Celebrity Style Holly Willoughby Jessica Alba Take note! Reese Witherspoon added a touch of denim flare to her dainty, holiday sweater. Photo: © Instagram Double the fun! Jaime King and Nina Dobrev celebrated the holidays with a conjoined Christmas sweater. Photo: © Instagram She's just being Miley! Miley Cyrus showed off her "lit" holiday sweater. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "The tree isn't the only thing getting *LIT* this year!!!!!! Hollllaaaaaa!" Photo: © Instagram Holly Willoughby poked fun at her nickname on Celebrity Juice with this "Willoughbooby" knit. Photo: © Instagram Feliz Navidad from Camila Alves! The Brazilian-born beauty stepped out in a puny fleece sweater that read: "Fleece Navidad." Photo: © Getty Images Fleur East and Myleene Klass supported Save the Children's Christmas jumper day by donning their fun festive knits. Peter Andre supported Christmas Jumper Day with a Cadbury's Christmas jumper. Photo: © Instagram Rebecca Adlington and her adorable daughter Summer have both been getting in the festive spirit. Photo: © Instagram No Scrooge here! Victoria Justice rocked a cute pug sweater. Photo: © Instagram