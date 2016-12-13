Ski fashion: how to look stylish on the slopes by hellofashion.com / 13 December 2016 Want to look stylish on the slopes? We've got the best picks of the season from patterned leggings to cosy fur-lined jackets... Read more about: Ski Liven up your look with these Scandi-inspired seamless leggings. £50, sweatybetty.com The ultimate luxurious ski jacket that's on our Christmas list! £749.99, julesb.co.uk These specialist knits deliver unprecedented insulation, breathability and are super soft to boot to provide the ultimate comfort in all alpine conditions. £170, vanloonsport.com Swap your ski helmet for a super stylish cream bobble hat at après-ski. £19.95, joules.com One of our favoruite ski jackets out there... £360, sweatybetty.com Just because they're hidden under your salopettes, doesn't mean your base layers have to be boring! Brighten up your outfit with these jacquard patterned pants. £55, cotswoldoutdoor.com Those after an all-in-one will want this sleek outfit from Sweaty Betty. £460, sweatybetty.com This classic knitted jumper by Barbour will never go out of style... £79.99, julesb.co.uk Snuggle into a BKLYN merino wool beanie, which can be teamed with an interchangeable pom pom to make your look even more personal. From £29.99, julesb.co.uk Complete your ski look with the Fremont fur-lined boots - the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe! £130, keenfootwear.com Bring the fur hood trend to the slopes with the Lelex extreme ski jacket. The detachable snowskirt helps prevent snow getting inside your jacket. £119.99, mountainwarehouse.com Made of soft microfleece with a 'fur' backing for comfort and warmth, this cosy gilet is the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe! £23.95, regatta.com Snowboarders need look no further than these uber-cool Roxy goggles... £80, roxy-uk.co.uk Add a pop of colour to your outfit with these super soft ski pants. They have a nifty little pocket to store your essentials so you can ski worry-free! £100, odlo.com Beat the chill with this cosy winter parka, ideal for wrapping up après-ski... £92.95, regatta.com