Ski fashion: how to look stylish on the slopes





Want to look stylish on the slopes? We've got the best picks of the season from patterned leggings to cosy fur-lined jackets...

 

Liven up your look with these Scandi-inspired seamless leggings.

£50, sweatybetty.com

 

The ultimate luxurious ski jacket that's on our Christmas list!

£749.99, julesb.co.uk

 

These specialist knits deliver unprecedented insulation, breathability and are super soft to boot to provide the ultimate comfort in all alpine conditions.

£170, vanloonsport.com

 

Swap your ski helmet for a super stylish cream bobble hat at après-ski.

£19.95, joules.com

 

One of our favoruite ski jackets out there...

£360, sweatybetty.com

 

Just because they're hidden under your salopettes, doesn't mean your base layers have to be boring! Brighten up your outfit with these jacquard patterned pants.

£55, cotswoldoutdoor.com

 

Those after an all-in-one will want this sleek outfit from Sweaty Betty.

£460, sweatybetty.com

 

This classic knitted jumper by Barbour will never go out of style...

£79.99, julesb.co.uk

 

Snuggle into a BKLYN merino wool beanie, which can be teamed with an interchangeable pom pom to make your look even more personal.

From £29.99, julesb.co.uk

 

Complete your ski look with the Fremont fur-lined boots - the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe!

£130, keenfootwear.com

 

Bring the fur hood trend to the slopes with the Lelex extreme ski jacket. The detachable snowskirt helps prevent snow getting inside your jacket.

£119.99, mountainwarehouse.com

 

Made of soft microfleece with a 'fur' backing for comfort and warmth, this cosy gilet is the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe!

£23.95, regatta.com

 

Snowboarders need look no further than these uber-cool Roxy goggles...

£80, roxy-uk.co.uk

 

Add a pop of colour to your outfit with these super soft ski pants. They have a nifty little pocket to store your essentials so you can ski worry-free!

£100, odlo.com

 

Beat the chill with this cosy winter parka, ideal for wrapping up après-ski...

£92.95, regatta.com

 