The celebrity children turned models by hellofashion.com / 12 December 2016 Dylan Jagger Lee Pamela Anderson's teen son, Dylan Jagger Lee (born in 1997) landed his first modeling role for none other than Saint Laurent in early 2016 and has been smoldering ever since! The young model joins brother Brandon Thomas Lee, who is also a rising star in the fashion world. Photo: Instagram/@dylanjaggerlee Read more about: Victoria Beckham David Beckham Georgia May Jagger Dakota Johnson Cindy Crawford Kaia Crawford Brooklyn Beckham Romeo Beckham Rafferty Law, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis and Presley Gerber In 2016, Jude Law, Daniel Day-Lewis and Cindy Crawford's sons became the faces of Dolce & Gabbana's new #DGMillennials campaign. Also in the campaign, which was shot in Capri, Italy, are Pamela Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee, Internet star Cameron Dallas and model Luka Sabbat. Photo: Instagram/@dolcegabbana Cameron, Brandon and Presley worked it for the cameras in fashionable ensembles on the side-streets of Capri. Photo: Instagram/@brandonthomaslee Cindy's son, Presley Gerber (center) shared behind-the-scenes photos from the fun Italian shoot, which involved a red convertible car. Photo: Instagram/@presleygerber Maya Hawke The stunning daughter of gorgeous former couple Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke has taken her first big step into modeling as the face of the AllSaints spring 2017 campaign. She also stars in the brand's campaign film for the season, Far From Here, which was shot in Woodstock. Photo: Instagram/@allsaints Iris Law Jude Law and Sadie Frost's daughter Iris landed her first major spread in Teen Vogue, appearing in the September 2016 issue of the magazine. The London-based teen modeled bold, vibrants prints for the shoot, telling the magazine: "I really like vintage blouses with feminine lace detailing." This wasn't the first time the actor's daughter has made fashion news. Back in 2015, the budding model scored her first gig for the British clothing brand Illustrated People and in 2016 appeared in Miu Miu’s resort 2017 look book. Photo: Instagram/@sadielizafrost Lourdes Leon Come on, vogue! Madonna's 19-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon made her modeling debut in a campaign for Stella McCartney's new fragrance, Pop. The University of Michigan student is a dead-ringer for her famous mother sporting thick styled eyebrows in the photos and fashion video. Discussing the budding model on Instagram, Stella wrote, "The way Lola moves and performs… I'm transfixed. All her studies that she's doing right now and everything she's done her whole life is sort of shining in front of me and it is amazing." Photo: Instagram/@stellamccartney Lila Grace Kate Moss' 13-year-old daughter Lila Grace landed her first Vogue cover alongside her supermodel mom for Vogue Italia's 2016 June issue. The gorgeous pair modeled Versace in the stunning black and white photos for the issue titled "Love." Photo: Mario Sorrenti via Instagram.com/vogueitalia Trey Smith Will Smith's oldest son Trey made his modeling debut for Creative Recreation's "music royalty" footwear campaign. Photo: Creative Recreation Dylan Brosnan Pierce Brosnan and Keely Smith's son Dylan is the new face of Burberry. The actor took to his Instagram to show off his son's good looks in his new ad campaign. Photo: Instagram/@piercebrosnanofficial Daniel Day-Lewis' son Gabriel Kane Lewis turned heads when he walked in the Chanel show in summer 2015. Gabriel has also been featured in Town and Country magazine and ads for Balmain. Photo: Instagram/@gabrielkaneofficial Jack Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Christie Brinkley's two children sure are blessed with those gorgeous genes. Jack and Sailor have been making quite a name for themselves starring in Instagram posts on their mom's page or in the pages of magazines. Most recently the brother and sister duo modeled menswear for TOWN & COUNTRY Magazine. As for having Christie as a mom, Sailor told the magazine, “It can be hard to be up-and-coming and constantly compared to an icon.” Well, Christie may just be their biggest cheerleader! Photo: Matthew Brookes Lily-Rose Depp With her mom, Vanessa Paradis, being the face of Chanel for decades, it's no surprise that Lily Rose Depp would follow into the modeling world. In 2016, the teen was unveiled as the face of Chanel's newest scent, starring in the label's campaign for its Chanel N°5 L'EAU perfume. Lily, who is an ambassador for the designer brand, is also the face of Chanel's Pearl eyewear collection. The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa has already graced the pages of the Australia-based magazine Oyster and attended A-list fashion events. Photo: Getty Images Anwar Hadid Anwar Hadid is following in his big sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid's footsteps. The IMG model's proud mom Yolanda Foster shared her son's photo from L'Uomo Vogue's February 2016 issue. Photo: Instagram/@YolandaHFoster Rafferty Law Jude Law's son Rafferty, first made headlines when he appeared on the DKNY catwalk at the young age of 17, he also starred in a campaign video for fashion brand Tiger of Sweden and most recently modeled for the luxury jewelry brand Effra London. Photo: Getty Images Georgia May Jagger Georgia May Jagger, is another celebrity offspring to try her hand at modeling. Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall's daughter, who is known for her gap-toothed pout and long blonde locks, has already fronted campaigns for Rimmel, Miu Miu and Chanel. Photo: Getty Images Kaia Gerber The mini Cindy Crawford, has made various editorial debuts. Her 49-year-old supermodel mom took to her Instagram to post a warning to herself after seeing her daughter's spread in the magazine. “Guess I better watch my back…Love this shot of @KaiaGerber by #SteveMeisel for @VogueItalia!,” she wrote along with sharing a photo of her daughter from the magazine. Photo: Instagram/@cindycrawford Dylan Penn Dylan Penn, the daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, was signed by Premier Model Management and swiftly went on to star in a short film for Stuart Weitzman alongside Poppy Delevingne. Photo: Getty Images Tali Lennox Tali Lennox, the daughter of Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox and Israeli filmmaker Uri Fruchtmann, has been strutting runways since age 17. Her striking appearance has garnered campaigns for Acne and Topshop and runway stints at Prada and Missoni. Photo: Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham Brooklyn, made his debut in March 2014 when he landed the cover of Man About Town magazine, soon after that he fronted The New York Times' T and most recently the mag Rollacoaster. Photo: James White for Rollercoaster magazine Alexandra Richards The daughter of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and Patti Hansen, Alexandra Richards, starred in a 2012 campaign for Bottega Veneta jewelry shot by Patrick Demarchelier. Photo: Bottega Veneta Dakota Johnson You may know her as the lead actress in "Fifty Shades of Grey" film, but Melanie Griffith's daughter with Don Johnson, got her start as a model long ago, at age 12. Here she plays the free spirit in a Mango campaign. Photo: Mango Romeo Beckham Romeo Beckham, has already bagged more style credentials than most of us could hope for. Most famously, Victoria and David Beckham's son has been in Burberry campaigns on numerous occasions. Photo: Burberry London Daisy Lowe Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe's daughter Daisy Lowe has become a well-known name in the fashion industry, fronting a campaign for retail giant H&M and more recently landing a beauty gig for Rodial. Photo: Rodial