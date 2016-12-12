The celebrity children turned models

Jack Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Christie Brinkley's two children sure are blessed with those gorgeous genes. Jack and Sailor have been making quite a name for themselves starring in Instagram posts on their mom's page or in the pages of magazines. Most recently the brother and sister duo modeled menswear for TOWN & COUNTRY Magazine. As for having Christie as a mom, Sailor told the magazine, “It can be hard to be up-and-coming and constantly compared to an icon.” Well, Christie may just be their biggest cheerleader! Photo: Matthew Brookes