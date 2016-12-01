The best looks from Victoria's Secret fashion show 2016 by hellofashion.com / 01 December 2016 Kate Grigorieva dazzles in an emerald green and black lace ensemble on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Victorias Secret Bella Hadid Fashion News Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid looked stunning in a long coat and over the knee brown lace up boots. Photo: © Getty Images Kendall Jenner rocked a white lacy look on the runway. Photo: © Getty Images Joan Smalls dazzled in a black ensemble. Photo: © Getty Images Adriana Lima wore memorable yellow over-the-knee boots with purple lingerie. Photo: © Getty Images Devon Windsor dazzles in a technicoloured ensemble. Maria Borges smiles as she walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Elsa Hosk took to the runway wearing a dramatic dragon costume. Photo: © Getty Images Gigi Hadid smouldered in a dramatic black one piece with lace up boots. Photo: © Getty Images Jasmine Tookes wore a tailored dusty pink jacket and mint stilettos for her turn on the runway. Photo: © Getty Images Barbara Fialho fans out a dazzling sheer skirt. Irina Shayk hides her reported baby bump with a red spangled jacket. Photo: © Getty Images Irina Shayk wears a trench coat and over the knee leather boots. Photo: © Getty Images Sanne Vloet wore a pretty floral number. Photo: © Getty Images Kendall Jenner dazzled in a burgundy ensemble. Photo: © Getty Images Maggie Lane rocked 'love' socks as she strutted on the runway. Photo: © Getty Images