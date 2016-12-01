The best looks from Victoria's Secret fashion show 2016

Kate Grigorieva dazzles in an emerald green and black lace ensemble on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Gigi Hadid looked stunning in a long coat and over the knee brown lace up boots. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kendall Jenner rocked a white lacy look on the runway. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Joan Smalls dazzled in a black ensemble. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Adriana Lima wore memorable yellow over-the-knee boots with purple lingerie. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Devon Windsor dazzles in a technicoloured ensemble. 

 

Maria Borges smiles as she walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. 

 

Elsa Hosk took to the runway wearing a dramatic dragon costume. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Gigi Hadid smouldered in a dramatic black one piece with lace up boots.  

 Photo: © Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes wore a tailored dusty pink jacket and mint stilettos for her turn on the runway. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Barbara Fialho fans out a dazzling sheer skirt. 

 

Irina Shayk hides her reported baby bump with a red spangled jacket.  

 Photo: © Getty Images

Irina Shayk wears a trench coat and over the knee leather boots. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

 Sanne Vloet wore a pretty floral number. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kendall Jenner dazzled in a burgundy ensemble. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Maggie Lane rocked 'love' socks as she strutted on the runway. 

 Photo: © Getty Images