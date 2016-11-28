What designers will Melania Trump wear as First Lady?

Melania Trump isn't yet First Lady, but she already has shown she has quite the extensive wardrobe for whatever the engagement.



Donald Trump's wife appears to love London-based designers such as Roland Mouret & Roksanda Ilincic. The former model stunned when she wore a white Roksanda gown worth £1,766 to deliver her speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016. She wore an off-the-shoulder black Mouret dress, left, for the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Long Island, New York.



Photo: © Getty Images