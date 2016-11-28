What designers will Melania Trump wear as First Lady?

Melania Trump isn't yet First Lady, but she already has shown she has quite the extensive wardrobe for whatever the engagement. 

Donald Trump's wife appears to love London-based designers such as Roland Mouret & Roksanda Ilincic. The former model stunned when she wore a white Roksanda gown worth £1,766 to deliver her speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016. She wore an off-the-shoulder black Mouret dress, left, for the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Long Island, New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Melania has been donning Alexander McQueen for years, most notably at the Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2011, where the First Lady-to-be wore a sleek gold gown. 

More recently, for the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, Melania accessorized her outfit with this British flag themed Alexander McQueen clutch, right.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Melania also loves American designers, of course. She has been spotted at Michael Kors' shows and wears the brand's clothes on a regular basis. For her visit to the polling station to place her vote in the presidential election, she donned a white Michael Kors A-line dress, right. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

The new First Lady chose a coat by a French designer, Balmain, and matching Louboutins – her go-to designer for shoes – to wear over her Michael Kors dress at the New York polling station. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Melania also seems to have found a favorite in American designer Ralph Lauren, particularly the label's jumpsuits. She wore a striking white thigh split creation for the November 8 elections, and a sleek black number in Las Vegas for the third presidential debate.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Thierry Mugler is another label found in Melania's wardrobe. She wore this leg-baring number for the Time 100 gala in April 2016, which also coincided with her 46th birthday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Melania also loves designs from Italy and has been known to wear chic pieces from Gucci. For the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri she donned a fuchsia pink pussy-bow blouse which retails at £887. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Choosing all her designs without the help of a stylist, Melania rocked an edgier couture look by South Africa-raised, New York-based designer Marc Bouwer at the 2012 Met Gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images