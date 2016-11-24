The best Christmas jumpers of 2016 by hellofashion.com / 24 November 2016 Mistletoe Kisses Jumper Look trendy and ready for Christmas with this sweet sequinned mistletoe and kisses jumper. We can see ourselves taking a walk on a chilly Christmas morning snuggled in this number! £36, available from Topshop Read more about: Fashion news Christmas Anita and Green Grey Sequin Reindeer jumper Hate crazy Christmas jumpers? This subtle reindeer will keep you in the Christmas cheer without any scary knitting patterns or tinsel! £14.99, available from New Look Yumi Sequin Fox jumper This sweet fox jumper is perfect for the winter season for anyone who wants a discreet Christmas jumper i.e. without any sound effects, electronics or stick out baubles! £25, available from House of Fraser Game of Thrones Ho Ho Hodor Christmas jumper For anyone who loves Game of Thrones and has a special place in their hearts for Hodor (seriously, who doesn't?) then you should hold the door open for this knitted number! £18.99, available from Etsy Dear Santa, Can we negotiate? jumper Want to keep your Christmas jumper game chic? Keep it smart and simple with this little number from H&M. £5.99, available from H&M Christmas Rudolph French Bulldog sweatshirt Love reindeers and dogs? Get a jumper that stars both with added bonus points for his sequinned Rudolph nose (add amazing value!). £12, available from George at Asda Bah Humbug Christmas sweatshirt Want to try something a little edgier with your Christmas jumper this year? This jumper is right on trend while keeping up the Christmas cheer! £18, available from missguided.co.uk Star Wars Darth Vader Christmas jumper Is the Christmas cheer strong with you? Do you know the power of Christmas? If so, this cheery Darth Vader jumper, all the way from a galaxy far, far away might just be the one for you! £32.99, available on geekcore.co.uk Gingerbread and penguin patterned jumper Sometimes you should want your Christmas jumper to be loud and proud, and this one certainly fits the bill! This patterned number will be the talk of any Christmas jumper themed party! £24.99, available from Amazon Patterned knitted Christmas jumper Santa, candy canes, Christmas trees and stockings - where settle for anything less when you can have a jumper that celebrates ALL the great things about Christmas?! £24.99, available from Amazon Prosecc- ho ho ho... sweatshirtCombining two of our favourite things - prosecco and Christmas - this sweatshirt will definitely get you in the festive spirit.£14.99, Wildthing.com.