Puffer jackets: Our edit of the season's hottest cover-up by hellofashion.com / 15 November 2016 The puffer jacket is the latest 90s trend to make a comeback and we love it - finally, fashion meets function! Here's our edit of the best on the high street RN... Zara camouflage jacket, £29.99 Read more about: Fashion news Shopping Trends Topshop short jacket, £69 New Look shell pink padded jacket, £44.99 Topshop slogan jacket, £69 Urban Outfitters Light Before Dark cropped jacket, £76 Urban Outfitters Light Before Dark jacket, £99 River Island Padded Faux Fur Collar Jacket, £90, available at ASOS Puffa Oversized Collarless Padded Jacket, £80, available at ASOS H&M velvet jacket, £119 North Face Thermoball jacket, £150