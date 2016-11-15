Puffer jackets: Our edit of the season's hottest cover-up

The puffer jacket is the latest 90s trend to make a comeback and we love it - finally, fashion meets function! 

Here's our edit of the best on the high street RN... 

Zara camouflage jacket, £29.99

 

Topshop short jacket, £69

 

New Look shell pink padded jacket, £44.99

 

Topshop slogan jacket, £69

 

Urban Outfitters Light Before Dark cropped jacket, £76

 

Urban Outfitters Light Before Dark jacket, £99

 

River Island Padded Faux Fur Collar Jacket, £90, available at ASOS

 

Puffa Oversized Collarless Padded Jacket, £80, available at ASOS

 

H&M velvet jacket, £119

 

North Face Thermoball jacket, £150

 