Whistles has unveiled a wedding dress collection – you have to see it! by hellofashion.com / 02 November 2016 Whistles is launching a debut bridal collection and we are SO.EXCITED. Read more about: Fashion news Whistles Beautiful AND affordable, brides can now have a luxurious wedding dress at just a fraction of the cost. The premium high street brand recently unveiled its first ever collection, comprising six dresses and one jumpsuit. The range will be available from February 2017, online and at the flagship store in St Christopher's Place, London. Prices range from £499 to £699.