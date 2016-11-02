Whistles has unveiled a wedding dress collection – you have to see it!

by hellofashion.com /

a-a-whistles-1a

Whistles is launching a debut bridal collection and we are SO.EXCITED.

 

Read more about:
a-a-whistles-2a

Beautiful AND affordable, brides can now have a luxurious wedding dress at just a fraction of the cost.

 

a-a-whistles-3a

The premium high street brand recently unveiled its first ever collection, comprising six dresses and one jumpsuit.

 

 

a-a-whistles-4a

The range will be available from February 2017, online and at the flagship store in St Christopher's Place, London.

 Prices range from £499 to £699.

 

 

a-a-whistles-5a

 

a-a-whistles-6a

 

a-a-whistles-7a

 

a-a-whistles-8a

 

a-a-whistles-9a

 

a-a-whistles-10a

 

a-a-whistles-11a

 

a-a-whistles-12a

 

a-a-whistles-13a

 