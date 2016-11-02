Why Meghan Markle’s style is fit for life as a royal

by hellofashion.com /

a-meghna-1a

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, became a style icon long before she said “I do” to Prince William in 2011. Since their wedding, the now mother-of-two has further flourished in her role as a sartorial maven by consistently delivering major fashion envy and pioneering the “Kate Effect,” which has left sold-out and dollar signs in its wake.

The future of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story remains to be seen, but the 35-year-old California native has already mastered one requirement of royal life: fashion. From perfectly-tailored pant suits to eye-catching coordinates and elegant accessories, when it comes to style, Meghan is perfectly suited for royal life.

Click through to see Meghan’s royal-ready wardrobe...

 

Read more about:
a-meghna-2a

An eye for affordable design

The actress knows a thing or two about designing clothes for the modern woman. This month, Meghan will launch her second capsule collection with Canadian retailer Reitmans. Described as an extension of her personal style and perfect for a woman-on-the-go, the five-piece line features cashmere ponchos, skinny jeans and silk blouses.

And with price tags falling under $100, we know a certain thrifty duchess who would love to add some pieces to her perfectly-balanced high-low wardrobe.

Photo: © Instagram/@meghanmarkle/Reitmans

 

a-meghna-3a

Day to night darling

Kate has proven that when it comes to public engagements, you must be wardrobe ready for any and every kind of activity. One look at Meghan’s Instagram and it’s clear that when it comes to dressing for any occasion, the actress has it under control. The beautiful brunette has no problem going from jeans and a blouse to a tailored pant suit or to bright and flirty cocktail dresses and dazzling red carpet gowns.

Photo: © PA/Getty Images

 

a-meghna-4a

Fashion friends

Having a fashion designer on speed dial is every stylish royal’s secret weapon. The Duchess of Cambridge turns to Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen for stunning creations while Princess Charlene of Monaco has become a frequent model for the house of Christian Dior. Luckily for Meghan, she counts French designer Roland Mouret a close personal friend.

Photo: © PA/Instagram/@meghamarkle/Getty Images

 

a-meghna-5a

Crowning jewels

A simple beaded bracelet seems like a pretty low-key accessory, but when Prince Harry is pictured wearing the same one, it becomes more than just arm candy.

Meghan tends to embrace a subtler approach to jewels, opting for delicate chains and simple gold bangles and stacked rings. One aspect of her jewelry box that has us thinking royal resemblance is her affinity for heirloom pieces.

“I’ve actually worn my grandmother’s charm bracelet and pearls from my mom on the show,” she revealed to Hello! adding, “It’s funny, because my first name is actually Rachel, so even my signet ring actually has the initial R.”

Photo: © Instagram/@meghanmarkle

 

a-meghna-6a

Must-have coats

The Duchess of Cambridge might have some competition in the coat game. While Prince William's wife has become synonymous with the coat dress, Meghan has earned a reputation for out-of-this-world outerwear. From wool wraps to elegant trench coats, the Suits star's hot streak in choosing chic jackets has yet to cool down.

Photo: © Instagram/@meghanmarkle

 

a-meghna-7a

Bold and beautiful

Meghan doesn't shy away from adding a splash of colour or pattern to her sophisticated style. Like Spain's Queen Letizia, who is known for working an eye-catching blazer into her ensemble for meetings at the palace, the American star updates demure dressing with a standout piece like this striped skirt.

Photo: © Instagram/@meghanmarkle/Getty Images

 