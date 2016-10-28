Heidi Klum shows off epic Halloween costume!

Heidi Klum went all out as she hosted her annual Halloween party in New York.

The supermodel hit the red carpet flanked by five clones - all in prosthetics to make them look exactly like the star!

 Photo: © Rex

The ladies posed up a storm on the carpet.

 Photo: © Rex

Lewis Hamilton also attended the party dressed as the Joker.

 Photo: © Rex

Khloe Kardashian went as Marvel Comics' Storm.

 

Serena Williams.

 Photo: © Rex

Kourtney Kardashian was a corpse bride for her second round of Halloween celebrations.

 Photo: © Instagram

We love Kelly Rowland's Clueless-inspired look.

 Photo: © Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski channelled her inner Cleopatra.

 Photo: © Instagram

Millie Mackintosh shared a loved-up Halloween snap with her boyfriend Hugo.

 Photo: © Instagram

"Paris in Wonderland", was the theme of Paris Hilton's get-up.

 Photo: © Instagram

Lottie Moss dressed up as a nun.

 Photo: © Instagram

Katy Perry had arguably one of the best costumes as Hillary Clinton.

 Photo: © Instagram

The singer was joined at Kate Hudson's party by her boyfriend Orlando Bloom, who was dressed as Donald Trump.

 Photo: © Instagram

Kylie Jenner dressed as a skeleton for her first night of Halloween celebrations.

 Photo: © Instagram

The reality TV star's resemblance to Christina Aguilera was uncanny for her second costume.

 Photo: © PA

Alessandra Ambrosio as Jessica Rabbit.

 Photo: © Instagram

Marc Jacobs shocked as a female bodybuilder.

 Photo: © Instagram

Cindy Crawford and her family dressed as punks.

 Photo: © Instagram

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas dressed up as Dorothy and the scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz.

 Photo: © Instagram

Perrie Edwards looked stunning as Poison Ivy.

 Photo: © Instagram

Jenna Dewan Tatum wowed as a unicorn.

 Photo: © Instagram

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell and her friends dressed up as bikers.

 Photo: © Instagram

Kate Hudson and her friends were Western inspired for her Halloween party.

 Photo: © Instagram

Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer got into the spirit as Absolutely Fabulous stars Patsy and Edina.

 Photo: © Instagram

Ellie Goulding as a captain.

 Photo: © Instagram

Tom Daley was transformed into Kermit the Frog.

 Photo: © Instagram

Frankie Bridge dressed up as the Joker for Scott Mills' Halloween party.

 Photo: © Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed an early Halloween party.

 Photo: © Instagram

Friend Joyce Bonelli joined the celebrations.

 Photo: © Instagram

"Just our typical Monday night," Kourtney captioned this photo of herself and her friends.

 Photo: © Instagram

Holly Willoughby dressed as Suicide Squad supervillain Harley Quinn for the Halloween special of Celebrity Juice.

 Photo: © Instagram

Fearne Cotton dressed as Maleficent for the Celebrity Juice special.

 Photo: © Instagram

Guests on the show went all out with their costumes.

 Photo: © Instagram

Mariah Carey dressed as a devil for her pre-Halloween celebrations.

 Photo: © Instagram

The singer was joined by her ex-husband Nick Cannon for the celebrations, along with their adorable twins Moroccan and Monroe.

 Photo: © Instagram

Zara Larsson was a ringleader for the KISS Haunted House Party.

 Photo: © Instagram

Charli XCX unleashed her inner devil for the same music event.

 Photo: © Instagram

Lauren Conrad dressed as a circus performer.

 Photo: © Instagram

Shakira cast a spell as a magician.

 Photo: © Instagram