Last-minute Halloween accessories to complete your look

by hellofashion.com /

asos-cat-bag

This cool cat-shaped velvet bag is purr-fect for Halloween.

£18, Asos.com

 

boo-1a

Complete your look with this fun clutch!

£55, SoS15 available at notonthehighstreet.com

 

Bat-hair-clips

Style your hair with these bat shaped clips for a frightfully fashionable Halloween look.

£4.87, Missselfridge.com

 

blood-effect-choker

This glittery, dripping blood effect choker is the perfect way to add a spooky twist to your look for less than £5.

£3.75, Matalan.co.uk

 

boo2a

It wouldn't be Halloween without a cat mask!

£10, available at claires.co.uk

 

Halloween-tights

Give an LBD an instant Halloween update with these fishnet bone design tights.

£5.50, Asos.com

 

New-look-headband

Add a gorgeously ghoulish finishing touch to your look with this lace floral headband.

£7.99, Newlook.com

 

boo3a

After a more subtle approach to Halloween dressing? Check out this cute spider clip...

£16, available at Toni & Guy

 

New-Look-purse

Looking for a subtle nod to Halloween? This Fright Night coin purse is just the ticket.

£3.99, Newlook.com

 

Photo-booth-props

You may not have a costume, but your Halloween selfies can still be on point with these photobooth props.

£7, Missguided.com

 

Topshop-ears

Black cat meets vamp with these lace veiled sparkly cat ears.

£10, Topshop.com

 

Trick-headband

Trick or Treat! This Orelia headband is an easy way to make a statement.

£5.50, Asos.com

 

Trick-or-treat-socks

Staying in at home this Halloween? Greet trick or treaters with these Topshop socks.

£3.50, Topshop.com

 