Last-minute Halloween accessories to complete your look by hellofashion.com / 26 October 2016 This cool cat-shaped velvet bag is purr-fect for Halloween. £18, Asos.com Read more about: Halloween Fashion News Shopping Complete your look with this fun clutch!£55, SoS15 available at notonthehighstreet.com Style your hair with these bat shaped clips for a frightfully fashionable Halloween look. £4.87, Missselfridge.com This glittery, dripping blood effect choker is the perfect way to add a spooky twist to your look for less than £5. £3.75, Matalan.co.uk It wouldn't be Halloween without a cat mask!£10, available at claires.co.uk Give an LBD an instant Halloween update with these fishnet bone design tights. £5.50, Asos.com Add a gorgeously ghoulish finishing touch to your look with this lace floral headband. £7.99, Newlook.com After a more subtle approach to Halloween dressing? Check out this cute spider clip...£16, available at Toni & Guy Looking for a subtle nod to Halloween? This Fright Night coin purse is just the ticket. £3.99, Newlook.com You may not have a costume, but your Halloween selfies can still be on point with these photobooth props. £7, Missguided.com Black cat meets vamp with these lace veiled sparkly cat ears. £10, Topshop.com Trick or Treat! This Orelia headband is an easy way to make a statement. £5.50, Asos.com Staying in at home this Halloween? Greet trick or treaters with these Topshop socks. £3.50, Topshop.com