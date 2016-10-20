Iskra Lawrence shows off stunning curves in new Simply Be campaign by hellofashion.com / 20 October 2016 Iskra Lawrence is the new face of UK retailer Simply Be. Proving fashion comes in all sizes, the stunning model shows off her gorgeous curves in the new 'Step Out' campaign shots. Read more about: Fashion news Iskra Lawrence The campaign promotes body confidence and having fun regardless of shape or size. Hero pieces include an embroidered bomber jacket, badge jeans and this gorgeous faux fur leopard print coat.