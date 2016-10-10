The complete KENZO x H&M lookbook is here by hellofashion.com / 10 October 2016 Start making your shopping lists, the full KENZO x H&M lookbook is here... Read more about: Fashion News hm The collection finally launches in 250 H&M stores and online on 3 November, and we can't wait to get our hands on it. Featuring the bold colours and animal prints that KENZO is known and loved for, this collaboration isn't for the faint hearted! "With this collaboration with H&M we want to think big, push the boundaries and bring the new energy of KENZO to everyone around the world," the label's creative directors Carol and Humberto said. Speaking about the new partnership, H&M's creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson said: "We can't wait to share with everyone the world of KENZO x H&M, with all of its creativity, fun and love of fashion." The look book images were shot on artists, young creatives and activists, each an ambassador for the collaboration. The ambassadors featured in the lookbook include writer and activist Amy Sall, photographer Youngjun Koo, artist and DJ Juliana Huxtable, musician and performance artist Oko Ebombo, fashion editor Harriet Verney and make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench. Artist Ingrid, musician Anna of the North, model and rapper Le1f, as well as models Mae Lapres, Hao Liu, Selena Forrest, Tom Gaskin, Julia Banas and Pierre Painchaud also model in the lookbook. Jessica Alba has already been spotted wearing one of the designs. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook. Kenzo x H&M lookbook.