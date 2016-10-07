10 of the best velvet pieces to buy on the high street by hellofashion.com / 07 October 2016 Work two of the season's biggest trends in one with these velvet embroidered bomber jacket. £69, topshop.com. Read more about: Shopping Fashion News Trends These blue velvet block heels have got party season written all over them. £46, topshop.com. Tap into the trend for less with this metallic velvet t-shirt dress. £12.99, zara.com. Work going out glamour in this velvet and lace slip dress. £32, riverisland.com. A turtleneck top is an easy way to work velvet into your everyday look. £14.99, newlook.com. These navy velvet Chelsea boots are a style investment you'll love for seasons to come. £150, kurtgeiger.com. Pleats, please! This pleated velvet midi skirt can be dressed up or down to suit your mood. £29.50, marksandspencer.com. Add a tactile finishing touch to your look with this velvet wristlet bag. £65, whistles.com. Buy now, treasure forever. This L.K. Bennett dress is a timeless addition to your autumn-winter wardrobe. £295, lkbennett.com. Layer this pink velvet dress over a crisp white shirt for effortless autumnal style. £59.99, shop.mango.com.