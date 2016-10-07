10 of the best velvet pieces to buy on the high street

Topshop-bomber

Work two of the season's biggest trends in one with these velvet embroidered bomber jacket.

£69, topshop.com.

 

Topshop-velvet-shoes

These blue velvet block heels have got party season written all over them.

£46, topshop.com.

 

Zara-metallic-dress

Tap into the trend for less with this metallic velvet t-shirt dress.

£12.99, zara.com.

 

River-Island-slip-dress

Work going out glamour in this velvet and lace slip dress.

£32, riverisland.com.

 

New-Look-turtleneck

A turtleneck top is an easy way to work velvet into your everyday look.

£14.99, newlook.com.

 

Kurt-Geiger-boots

These navy velvet Chelsea boots are a style investment you'll love for seasons to come.

£150, kurtgeiger.com.

 

M-S-midi-skirt

Pleats, please! This pleated velvet midi skirt can be dressed up or down to suit your mood.

£29.50, marksandspencer.com.

 

Whistles-bag

Add a tactile finishing touch to your look with this velvet wristlet bag.

£65, whistles.com.

 

LK-Bennett-dress

Buy now, treasure forever. This L.K. Bennett dress is a timeless addition to your autumn-winter wardrobe.

£295, lkbennett.com.

 

Mango-dress

Layer this pink velvet dress over a crisp white shirt for effortless autumnal style.

£59.99, shop.mango.com.

 