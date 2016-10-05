All the best pictures from Paris Fashion Week by hellofashion.com / 05 October 2016 Trés belle! Gigi Hadid owned the runway at the Giambattista Valli show, modeling a black getup paired with a bold red lip. Read more about: Paris Fashion Week Fashion Week Fashion news Kim Kardashian Like Gigi, VS Angel Sara Sampaio bared skin on the runway at the Giambattista Valli presentation. Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose exuded glamour at Chanel's technology-themed fashion show. VS model Jasmine Tookes rocked the Chanel runway sporting a tweed coat and baseball cap. A pair of 'Chanel-bots' also took to the catwalk at label's tech-themed show. Jessica Alba was one hot mama at the Valentino show! The actress looked stylish wearing a pinstriped button down, which featured embellishments and bell sleeves, paired with a lace red midi skirt to the presentation. Usher looked cool in shades at the Chanel Data Centre show. It was a fashionable mother-daughter date for Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love at the Chanel show. Actress Salma Hayek worked it for the cameras as she made her way into the Giambattista Valli presentation. Dakota Fanning looked lovely in lace, stepping out in a sultry black dress to the Valentino show. Kendall Jenner made a sleek appearance on the runway of the Givenchy show, modelling a black frock paired with a pixie-like hairstyle. A family affair! Kim Kardashian was joined by her sister Kourtney Kardashian and mum Kris Jenner in the front row of the Givenchy presentation to watch little sister Kendall walk the show. Hailey Baldwin looked fierce in a mini dress and ponytail at the Gold Obsession party to celebrate L'Oreal Paris' partnership with Paris Fashion Week. It was a girls' night out in Paris for models Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge, Constance Jablonski and Doutzen Kroes. Hot couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid stepped out hand-in-hand for the Givenchy show, where they were joined by the supermodel's younger brother Anwar Hadid. Gigi Hadid showed off her toned abs in a cut-out dress, walking the runway at the Mugler show. Kris Jenner posed for a photo with Cyril Chapuy and Olivier Rousteing at L'Oreal's Gold Obsession party. Pregnant Marion Cotillard was a vision in white, sitting front row at the Christian Dior presentation. Seeing stars! Karlie Kloss modelled a mullet-hem, star-printed frock and cap at the Elie Saab presentation. After keeping a low profile for the last few months, Jennifer Lawrence made a return to the spotlight looking cool in cropped jeans and a transparent tank at Dior. Princess Grace of Monaco's granddaughter Pauline Ducruet was très belle at the Mugler show. Meanwhile, Pauline Ducruet's cousin – and Princess Caroline's daughter – Princess Alexandra was spotted checking out the Elie Saab show. Also at Elie Saab, the recently single Diane Kruger in a sweet lace and tough leather combo. Supermodel Naomi Campbell shared this twinning shot of herself with Kim Kardashian and their matching longer locks as they shopped at Hermes. Giving a shout out to celebrity hair guru Tokyo Stylez, she captioned the pic in part: #letsswingthathair. Fashion week hot property Gigi Hadid looked flawless on the Elie Saab runway. Hailey Baldwin strutted her stuff for Elie Saab. A stylish trio. Carla Bruni, Karlie Kloss and Diane Kruger took their seats in the front row for the Christian Dior presentation. Rihanna and Kate Moss made a fierce duo at the Christian Dior show. VS Angel Alessandra Ambrosio made a colourful statement walking the runway at the Balmain show. Strut! Gigi Hadid owned the runway during the Isabel Marant show. Doutzen Kroes also walked the runway during Isabel Marant. Gigi Hadid worked the runway during the Balmain show. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were double trouble in Balmain during the fashion house's after party. Sara Sampaio and Constance Jablonski smiled for the camera during the Balmain after party. After the show it's the after party! Kourtney Kardashian, Olivier Rousteing and Kim Kardashian posed for a fierce photo after the Balmain show. Olivier Rousteing posed with Constance Jablonski and Natasha Poly after the Balmain presentation. Off-duty models Karlie Kloss and Jourdan Dunn indulged in French fries between shows. Karlie captioned the fun snap, "what's France without the fries?" Rihanna work-ed it on the runway at her FENTY x PUMA show at the Hotel Salomon de Rothschild. Princess Siriwanwaree Nareerat of Thailand stepped out in a black and white ensemble for the Chloe show in Paris. Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio made a statement at the Rihanna Puma show wearing gladiator heels and a white off-the-shoulder dress. Kim narrowly avoided an encounter from prankster Vitalii Sediuk, who recently assaulted Gigi Hadid in Milan. It appears Vitalii was attempting to place a kiss on Kim's famous rear, but his plan was quickly thwarted by the reality star's security guard, Pascal Duvier. Following the incident, Kanye West's wife praised her bodyguard on Twitter writing, "My security @PascalDuvier is a G." Showing off her impeccable off-duty style outside of the show. Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill took flight on the Lanvin runway, modeling a sheer black number. Jourdan Dunn showed off her fierce street style and trim figure wearing a cropped white blouse and track pants on the streets of Paris. Kris Jenner was spotted with boyfriend Corey Gamble leaving the Maison Goyard store during Paris fashion Week. Karlie Kloss shared a laugh with fellow Lanvin model Jourdan Dunn at the womenswear spring/summer show. Rihanna was photographed in the zone looking over pieces for her second collection of Fenty Puma by Rihanna. Kim Kardashian West sported a sheer sultry number as she stepped out in Paris. The mum-of-two was showing off her incredible physique. Touching down in Paris via private jet earlier in the day. Kim Kardashian was joined by her sister Kourtney and mum Kris Jenner on the front row at Balmain. The famous family often sports the French brand's designs so it was no surprise to see them grace the front row! Model Gigi and Kendall Jenner's BFF walked the runway during the show. Gigi Hadid at Balmain. Work it! Supermodel Karlie Kloss took to the runway to close the Lanvin Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Paris.