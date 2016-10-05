All the best pictures from Paris Fashion Week

Kim narrowly avoided an encounter from prankster Vitalii Sediuk, who recently assaulted Gigi Hadid in Milan.

It appears Vitalii was attempting to place a kiss on Kim's famous rear, but his plan was quickly thwarted by the reality star's security guard, Pascal Duvier.

Following the incident, Kanye West's wife praised her bodyguard on Twitter writing, "My security @PascalDuvier is a G."