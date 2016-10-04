Lily-Rose Depp leads arrivals at futuristic sci-fi Chanel show

by hellofashion.com /

a-chanel-7a

Lily-Rose Depp lead the arrivals at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017.

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis looked stylish in a collared bomber jacket and white short.

 

Read more about:
a-chanel-4a

Lily-Rose posed up a storm as she waited for the show to begin.

 

a-chanel-5a

Usher was another celebrity to attend the fashion show.

 

a-chanel-1a

Creative director Karl Lagerfeld is known for creating jaw-dropping sets for his fashion show, and his SS17 presentation was no different. The fashion maestro transformed the runway into a futuristic sci-fi set, with models sporting Star Wars-inspired storm trooper outfits.

 

a-chanel-6a

Victoria's Secret angel Taylor Hill walked the runway.

 

a-chanel-2a

 

a-chanel-3a

Karl Lagerfeld took his bow following another successful fashion show.

 