Royals you can find in the front row at fashion week

Prince Albert of Monaco's niece, Pauline Ducruet, made a stylish appearance at the John Galliano show during Paris Fashion Week Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2017. Photo: © PA Charlotte Casiraghi and actress Salma Hayek added a pop of color to the front row of Milan Fashion Week's Gucci Spring/Summer 2016 show. Photo: © Rex Princess Stéphanie's daughter, Pauline Ducruet, added a pop of color to her black ensemble wearing a pink coat to the Mugler show in Paris. Photo: © PA Pauline Ducruet kept it simple and chic in leather and an oversized sweater at the Andrew GN presentation during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: © PA Princess Beatrice of York stepped out to the Rebecca Minkoff Spring 2016 show during New York Fashion Week wearing a chic mini dress featuring embellishments on the sleeves and hem. Photo: © Rex Pauline Ducruet's cousin – and Princess Caroline's daughter – Princess Alexandra was spotted and striped checking out the Elie Saab show. Photo: © PA Princess Olympia made a gorgeous appearance at the Valentino Fall/Winter 2014-2015 presentation. She was joined by her mother Princess Marie-Chantal and actress Emma Watson in the front row of the Haute Couture show. Photo: © PA Princess Charlene looked effortlessly chic wearing a blush-colored blazer paired with a creme knit top and dark trousers to the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2013/14. Photo: © Rex Parsons student Princess Olympia channeled her inner New Yorker donning an all-black ensemble to watch the Michael Kors Spring 2017 runway show. Photo: © Rex Princess Olympia sat on the front row of the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: © Rex