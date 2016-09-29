Supermodels storm the runway for Balmain by hellofashion.com / 29 September 2016 A host of supermodels stormed the runway for Balmain during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. Gigi Hadid lead the glamorous brigade, rocking a camel-hued jumpsuit that showed off her incredible physique... Photo: © Rex Read more about: Balmain Fashion Week The star rocked another glitzy look. Photo: © Rex Victoria's Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo: © Rex Doutzen Kroes. Photo: © Rex Gigi Hadid. Photo: © Rex Jourdan Dunn. Photo: © Rex Stella Maxwell. Photo: © Rex Sara Sampaio. Photo: © Rex