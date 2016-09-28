Kim Kardashian turns heads at Paris Fashion Week in sheer dress by hellofashion.com / 28 September 2016 Kim Kardashian looked stunning as she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The mum-of-two was heading to the Balmain show sporting a sheer black dress over shapewear. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Fashion news Kim Kardashian Fashion Week Kim Kardashian Style It's in keeping with Kim's recent style - after shedding post-pregnancy pounds, the reality TV star has been showing off her figure. Photo: © Getty Images Arriving in Paris by private jet earlier in the day. Photo: © Getty Images