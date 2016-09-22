All the best pictures from Milan Fashion Week by hellofashion.com / 22 September 2016 The D&G squad including Sara Sampaio and Hailey Baldwin led the way down the runway for the Spring/Summer 17 Dolce & Gabbana show. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Milan Fashion Week Fashion News Millennials took over the front row at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan. Sofia Richie, Cameron Dallas and Sistine Stallone were among the elite crowd. Photo: © Getty Images Taylor Hill gave her best blue steel down the runway for DSquared2. Photo: © Getty Images It was the pairing of a model icon and an icon in the making for Bottega Veneta's 50th anniversary show. Lauren Hutton walked arm-in-arm with Gigi Hadid down the catwalk. Photo: © Getty Images Joan Smalls got in formation during the Bottega Veneta runway show. Photo: © Getty Images Naomi Campbell walked in good friend Donatella Versace's runway show in Milan. Photo: © Getty Images Gigi Hadid was the leader of the pack down the Versace runway. Photo: © Getty Images Serena Williams was anything but feeling blue in the front row of the Versace show. Photo: © Getty Images Jourdan Dunn showed off a sporty and leggy look during the SS17 Versace show. Photo: © Getty Images Designer Jeremy Scott sent models down the Moschino runway dressed as paper dolls featuring white fold-down dressing tabs. Photo: © Getty Images What a doll! Gigi Hadid worked the Moschino runway sporting a short bob as she modeled an elegant pink and black gown. Photo: © Getty Images Just like her big sister! Bella Hadid also joined Gigi, modelling in the Moschino show. Photo: © Getty Images VS Angel Elsa Hosk channeled Marilyn Monroe as she walked the Moschino runway in a white flowing dress. Photo: © Getty Images Olivia Palermo looked chic sporting an embellished peter pan collared top and midi skirt to the Giorgio Armani show. Photo: © Getty Images From the court to the FROW. Tennis stars Serena William and Novak Đoković attended the Giorgio Armani show during Milan Fashion Week. Photo: © Getty Images Olivia Palermo was sitting pretty wearing a pink frock in the front row of the Giamba show. Photo: © Getty Images It was a serious case of girl power when Gigi Hadid fought back after being grabbed by a stranger, later identified as "prankster" Vitalii Sediuk, while leaving the Max Mara show with her sister Bella. Viral video shows the blonde bombshell being suddenly picked up by a fedora-wearing man – but Yolanda's eldest daughter wasn't about to let him get away with it, giving him an elbow to the face to free herself. After Vitali, who is infamous for accosting celebrities including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and more, ran away, bodyguards kept the visibly angry model from running after him.Gigi addressed the incident on Twitter writing, "I'm a HUMAN BEING and had EVERY RIGHT to defend myself. How dare that idiot thinks he has the right to man-handle a complete stranger. He ran quick tho," adding a punch emoji. Photo: © Getty Images Ellie Goulding turned heads in a sixties-inspired ensemble at the Fendi show. Photo: © Getty Images Stripes, sheer fabrics and pastel hues featured heavily in the Fendi collection. Photo: © Getty Images Gigi Hadid wowed in gold sequins as she attended a Max Mara event at their flagship store in Milan. Photo: © Rex The model, who is the face of the brand's Autumn-Winter campaign, also walked on the catwalk. Photo: © Getty Images Her sister Bella Hadid also walked in the Max Mara show. Photo: © Getty Images Olivia Palermo looked stylish as ever as she sat on the front row for the Max Mara presentation. Photo: © Getty Images The Alberta Ferretti show was a star-studded affair with Taylor Hill, Stella Maxwell and Bella Hadid all joining the line-up. Photo: © Getty Images Bella showed off her naturally edgy style in patent leather as she arrived for the show in Milan. Photo: © Getty Images Ciara was one of the famous faces spotted at the Roberto Cavalli show, describing the outfit she wore to attend as "Bohemian Chic." Photo: © Getty Images Dakota Johnson joined the front row at the Gucci show in a floral dress and studded denim jacket. Photo: © Getty Images Serena Williams also attended, wearing an embroidered bomber jacket and black trousers. Photo: © Getty Images Paris Hilton turned model for the day as she walked the runway at Philipp Plein. Photo: © Getty Images