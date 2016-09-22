All the best pictures from Milan Fashion Week

It was a serious case of girl power when Gigi Hadid fought back after being grabbed by a stranger, later identified as "prankster" Vitalii Sediuk, while leaving the Max Mara show with her sister Bella. Viral video shows the blonde bombshell being suddenly picked up by a fedora-wearing man – but Yolanda's eldest daughter wasn't about to let him get away with it, giving him an elbow to the face to free herself. After Vitali, who is infamous for accosting celebrities including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and more, ran away, bodyguards kept the visibly angry model from running after him.



Gigi addressed the incident on Twitter writing, "I'm a HUMAN BEING and had EVERY RIGHT to defend myself. How dare that idiot thinks he has the right to man-handle a complete stranger. He ran quick tho," adding a punch emoji.