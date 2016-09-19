Burberry takes LFW by storm with star-studded show

by hellofashion.com /

aa-cara-1a

British brand Burberry always pulls a starry crowd - and their SS17 presentation was no difference. 

Superstar model Cara Delevingne arrived looking stunning, sporting a gothic-style black cape and smokey eye make-up. 


 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
aa-cara-2a

The model looked incredible in the all-black ensemble.

 Photo: © Getty Images

aa-cara

Olivia Palermo looked as stylish as ever in a more simple outfit, rocking an oversized jacket and matching navy cigarette trousers. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

aa-cara-3a

Cinderella star Lily James, who is the face of the brand's new fragrance, looked chic and stylish in a wrap coat. The actress kept herself shielded from the rain with an umbrella in the iconic Burberry check. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

aa-cara-10a

Nicholas Hoult. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

aa-cara-11a

Edie Campbell

 Photo: © Getty Images

aa-cara-12a

Erin O'Connor. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

aa-cara-5a

Felicity Jones wore a romantic white gown with barely-there black sandals. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

aa-cara-6a

Jenna Coleman looked typically stunning as she arrived at the show. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

aa-cara-7a

Frieda Pinto. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

aa-cara-8a

Clara Piaget, Alexa Chung and Olivia Palermo

 

aa-cara-9a

Cara Delevingne and Clara Piaget. 

 Photo: © Getty Images