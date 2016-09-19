Burberry takes LFW by storm with star-studded show by hellofashion.com / 19 September 2016 British brand Burberry always pulls a starry crowd - and their SS17 presentation was no difference. Superstar model Cara Delevingne arrived looking stunning, sporting a gothic-style black cape and smokey eye make-up. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: London Fashion Week Fashion news Cara Delevingne Burberry The model looked incredible in the all-black ensemble. Photo: © Getty Images Olivia Palermo looked as stylish as ever in a more simple outfit, rocking an oversized jacket and matching navy cigarette trousers. Photo: © Getty Images Cinderella star Lily James, who is the face of the brand's new fragrance, looked chic and stylish in a wrap coat. The actress kept herself shielded from the rain with an umbrella in the iconic Burberry check. Photo: © Getty Images Nicholas Hoult. Photo: © Getty Images Edie Campbell. Photo: © Getty Images Erin O'Connor. Photo: © Getty Images Felicity Jones wore a romantic white gown with barely-there black sandals. Photo: © Getty Images Jenna Coleman looked typically stunning as she arrived at the show. Photo: © Getty Images Frieda Pinto. Photo: © Getty Images Clara Piaget, Alexa Chung and Olivia Palermo. Cara Delevingne and Clara Piaget. Photo: © Getty Images