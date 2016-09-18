All the best pictures from London Fashion Week by hellofashion.com / 18 September 2016 One of the hottest London Fashion Week tickets, the Green Capret Challenge held a star-studded event with BAFTA and the British Fashion Council - hosted by Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Anna Wintour and Livia Firth. Read more about: London Fashion Week Fashion news Victoria's Secret model Taylor Hill opened the show for Topshop Unique, looking stunning in a cobalt blue ensemble and sharp contouring. Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais, 16, was front row for the presentation, rocking wide-leg trousers and a bronze lip. Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon was also in attendance, looking super chic as she arrived with her boyfriend Azuka Ononye. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attended the Versus Versace show, putting on an affectionate display on the FROW. Photo: © Getty Images The duo looked as stylish as ever in coordinating ensembles. Photo: © Getty Images Gigi and Zayn attended the show to cheer on Gigi's sister Bella, who was walking the runway. Photo: © Getty Images Other big names on the FROW included Anna Hart, Jourdan Dunn and Winnie Harlow. Photo: © Getty Images Hailey Baldwin walked in Julien Macdonald's glitzy presentation. And Kendall Jenner's BFF closed the show alongside the designer himself. Photo: © Getty Images Bianka Hellmich joined Amber Le Bon on the front row at the Emilio De La Morena show. Photo: © Getty Images Over at House of Holland, designer Henry sent an army of models down the runway sporting his iconic slogan tees - to celebrate the brand's 10th anniversary. Photo: © Getty Images Henry always pulls a cool crowd, and his friends Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldof made sure to cheer him on from the front row. Photo: © Getty Images It wouldn't be London Fashion Week without Kate Moss - the supermodel attended her good friend and make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury's fragrance launch, where the pair partied the night away. Photo: © Getty Images Queen of street style Alexa Chung was left slightly red-faced after she was spotted wearing exactly the same top as presenter Billie JD Porter on the front row of Ashley Williams.