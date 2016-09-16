Get FROW inspiration from these street style fashionistas... by hellofashion.com / 16 September 2016 When your friends are your best accessory... Read more about: Fashion News Street Style Pops of highlighter yellow and embellishment are an instant hit. Fluid wide leg pants in white cut a cool silhouette. Dress down floral trousers with an off-shoulder blouse and statement heels. Neutral separates are given an edge with a bumbag. Evangelie Smyrniotaki teams her Isabel Marant mini with a Les Coyotes de Paris tee during New York Fashion Week. Sometimes a hero shoe is all you need... Metallic pleated skirts aren't going anywhere, as this fashionista proves. A statement print is always guaranteed to turn heads. A classic Chloe Drew bag and a fluted sleeve amp up basic denim. A statement Gucci serpent print is always going to get noticed. Animal print plus a dreamy Pinko bag is always a winning combination. Wear your shirt dress over jeans to look as cool as this. Heels as amazing as these are bound to get papped during fashion week. Leandra Medine plays with proportions with boxy khaki shorts and a metallic top. The dressiest of skirts will always look great teamed with Converse. Voluminous sleeves are one of our favourite ways to update denim. Sometimes a perfectly cut pair of jeans and classic courts are all you need. We love classic all white tailoring teamed with slides. Giovanna Battaglia pairs a crisp white shirt dress with a patent corset belt. Mismatching lengths and proportions is a key look as this pair prove at NYFW.