Best royal fashion of the week

by hellofashion.com /

kate-middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
princess-charlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco with her son Prince Jacques.

 Photo: © Getty Images

beatrice2

Princess Beatrice.

 Photo: © Getty Images

madeleine2

Princess Madeleine of Sweden.

 Photo: © PA

princess-mary2

Princess Mary of Denmark.

 Photo: © Rex

queen-maxima

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

 Photo: © PA

queen-mathilde

Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

 Photo: © PA

queen-letizia

Queen Letizia of Spain.

 Photo: © Getty Images

queen-rania

Queen Rania of Jordan.

 Photo: © Getty Images

queen-maxima1

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

 Photo: © PA

queen-mathilde2

Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

 Photo: © Rex

madeleine

Princess Madeleine of Sweden.

 Photo: © Rex

queen-letizia2

Queen Letizia of Spain.

 Photo: © Getty Images

princess-sofia

Princess Sofia of Sweden.

 Photo: © PA

princess-victoria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.

 Photo: © PA

beatrice

The Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice.

 Photo: © Getty Images

princess-mary

Princess Mary of Denmark.

 Photo: © Rex