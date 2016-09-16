Best dressed celebrities of the week by hellofashion.com / 16 September 2016 Victoria Beckham makes an impact in an orange skirt and top from her SS17 collection in New York. Read more about: Fashion News Celebrity Style Sai Bennett wears a slogan tee and denim pencil skirt for an Oliver Peoples store opening in London. Naomi Harris works the ruffle trend in this red mini. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns in a burgundy velvet dress at the Ralph Lauren show in New York. Miroslava Duma wears a cocoon sleeve dress while at New York Fashion Week. Whitney Port wears a burnt orange skirt and top for the Alice + Olivia presentation in New York. Olivia Culpo looks cute in a printed dress and t-bar heels. Kate Moss wears a leopard print blazer to support her friend Charlotte Tilbury for the launch of her debut fragrance. Olivia Palermo reigns as the queen of street style at New York Fashion Week. Jessica Alba looks regal in this gold and black Ralph Lauren show-stopper. Chiara Ferragni wears a ruffle denim shirt with PVC skirt and glitter flats from her own collection while in New York. Sarah Jessica Parker has a Carrie moment in a full skirted dress and statement heels. Sienna Miller pairs her polka dot dress with a matching neck scarf and chunky heeled shoes. Jamie Chung has got us thinking we need to try our heels with socks - love. Jessica Hart teams a brocade mini with off-duty biker boots during New York Fashion Week. Bella Hadid shows off her supermodel bod in a denim trench dress. Chloe Sevigny wears a sheer sporty look on the front row at Vera Wang. Alexa Chung proves that a white tee is the most versatile piece in any wardrobe. Gigi Hadid rocks a Frame denim jacket during New York Fashion Week. Emily Ratajkowski wears a striking gold combo for a TV screening in LA.