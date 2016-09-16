Best dressed celebrities of the week

by hellofashion.com /

GettyImages-603235056

Victoria Beckham makes an impact in an orange skirt and top from her SS17 collection in New York. 

 

GettyImages-605688938

Sai Bennett wears a slogan tee and denim pencil skirt for an Oliver Peoples store opening in London.

 

GettyImages-605689214

Naomi Harris works the ruffle trend in this red mini. 

 

GettyImages-605728924

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns in a burgundy velvet dress at the Ralph Lauren show in New York. 

 

GettyImages-605554034

Miroslava Duma wears a cocoon sleeve dress while at New York Fashion Week. 

 

GettyImages-604458008

Whitney Port wears a burnt orange skirt and top for the Alice + Olivia presentation in New York. 

 

GettyImages-605944120

Olivia Culpo looks cute in a printed dress and t-bar heels. 

 

GettyImages-605870720

Kate Moss wears a leopard print blazer to support her friend Charlotte Tilbury for the launch of her debut fragrance. 

 

GettyImages-605796106

Olivia Palermo reigns as the queen of street style at New York Fashion Week.

 

GettyImages-605733534

Jessica Alba looks regal in this gold and black Ralph Lauren show-stopper. 

 

GettyImages-605796370

Chiara Ferragni wears a ruffle denim shirt with PVC skirt and glitter flats from her own collection while in New York. 

 

GettyImages-605844732

Sarah Jessica Parker has a Carrie moment in a full skirted dress and statement heels. 

 

GettyImages-605620574

Sienna Miller pairs her polka dot dress with a matching neck scarf and chunky heeled shoes. 

 

GettyImages-604531256

Jamie Chung has got us thinking we need to try our heels with socks - love. 

 

GettyImages-605796188

Jessica Hart teams a brocade mini with off-duty biker boots during New York Fashion Week. 

 

GettyImages-605835646

Bella Hadid shows off her supermodel bod in a denim trench dress. 

 

GettyImages-604255574

Chloe Sevigny wears a sheer sporty look on the front row at Vera Wang.

 

GettyImages-603563248

Alexa Chung proves that a white tee is the most versatile piece in any wardrobe. 

 

GettyImages-605906678

Gigi Hadid rocks a Frame denim jacket during New York Fashion Week.

 

GettyImages-605827648

Emily Ratajkowski wears a striking gold combo for a TV screening in LA. 

 