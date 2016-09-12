New York Fashion Week: Highlights from the front row, the parties and everything in between by hellofashion.com / 12 September 2016 Two of the world's biggest female athletes, US gymnast Simon Biles and Russian tennis champ Maria Sharapova, met at the Vera Wang show and posed up for a snap together. Read more about: New York Fashion Week Gigi Hadid Get the lowdown on all the latest New York Fashion Week action as it happens with our round-up of the most memorable moments from the front row to the after-parties and everywhere in between... Victoria Beckham wore slouchy trousers and a white shirt to present her latest collection at Cipriani on Sunday. Photo: © Getty Images The fashion designer was supported by her husband David Beckham and their eldest son Brooklyn, who sat front row alongside Anna Wintour. Photo: © Getty Images Rebecca Minkoff closed down a street in NYC's SoHo for her show. Photo: © Getty Images Icons! Kim Kardashian, in Givenchy, and Kanye West posed on the carpet before the Fade singer performed for guests at the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party at the Plaza Hotel. Photo: © Getty Images Kylie Jenner, in Balmain, and Tyga couldn't keep their hands off each other at the Infor, Laura Mercier and Stella Artois sponsored Harper's BAZAAR Icons party. Photo: © Getty Images During his performance, Kanye West jumped into the crowd to dance alongside his Kardashian-Jenner family. At the end of his set, Kanye said that Carine Roitfeld, host of the evening, is an icon before dropping his mic and walking off stage in true Yeezy fashion. Photo: © Getty Images What a trio! Jasmine Sanders, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber took a break from the Kanye performance to pose for the cameras. Photo: © Getty Images Gigi Hadid took over a pier in NYC with Tommy Hilfiger for their collaboration runway show. Photo: © Getty Images Gigi not only walked the runway during Tommy Hilfiger, she helped design the collection. Photo: © Getty Images Taylor Swift, Martha Hunt, Lewis Hamilton, Yolanda and Anwar Hadid couldn't contain their excitement for the Tommy x Gigi collection. Photo: © Getty Images Taylor Swift didn't let the 90 degree temperature stop her from wearing velvet Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots to the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show. Photo: © Getty Images The duo took their final walk down the runway. Photo: © Getty Images Naomi Campbell supported designers John Targon and Scott Studenberg at the Baja East x Minions party at 25 Beekman Street. Photo: BFA HFM cover girl Shanina Shaik and Nicole Trunfio watched the Zimmermann show from the front row. Photo: © Getty Images VS model Taylor Hill looked sleek walking in the Jason Wu fashion show wearing a floral printed dress. Photo: © Getty Images Kanye West's latest muse, Teyana Taylor worked it for the cameras backstage at the Milly fashion show. Photo: © Getty Images It was a sibling date for Barron and Paris Hilton at the Michael Costello show held at the Skylight at Moynihan Station. Photo: © Getty Images A model walked the runway at the Michael Costello fashion show carrying a baby. Photo: © Getty Images Kaia Gerber had the support of her dad Rande Gerber, mom Cindy Crawford and brother Presley Gerber at the FIJI Water x Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, where she was presented with the Female Model of the Year award. Photo: © Getty Images After accepting her award from designer Marc Jacobs, Kaia Gerber told the audience at the FIJI Water x Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, "A lot of people ask me what my mom [Cindy Crawford] has taught me about modelling. The truth is the things she teaches me go deeper than what pose to make or what my good side is. She teaches me to be kind, punctual." The teen also noted, "This award more than makes up for some of the regular teenage things I've had to miss out on." Photo: © Getty Images Supermodel moment! Pals Karlie Kloss and Jourdan Dunn hung out at the FIJI Water x Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards. Photo: © Getty Images Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima smized it up for the cameras, wearing head-to-toe Miu Miu, at the FIJI Water x Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards. Photo: © Getty Images Jessica Alba looked stylish in a pin striped jumpsuit at Refinery29's second New York Fashion Week Event, '29Rooms.' Photo: © Getty Images Model siblings. Kaia Gerber was happy to have her brother Presley Gerber by her side at the Maybelline New York Celebrates NYFW party. Photo: © Getty Images Keira Knightley and Alexa Chung attended the CHANEL Fine Jewelry Dinner, which was honoring the Pirates of the Caribbean actress, held at The Jewel Box at Bergdorf Goodman. Photo: © Instagram Shopping in between shows! Karlie Kloss and Toni Garrn hit up the Supermodel Flea Market, which benefits Toni's Foundation. Photo: © Instagram Hailey Baldwin turned the streets of New York into her personal runway, strutting her stuff in a Moschino ensemble. Photo: © Instagram Katie Holmes brought her mum Kathleen along as her date to the Cartier Fifth Avenue Grand reopening event at the Cartier Mansion in New York City on Wednesday night. Photo: © Getty Images Chloe Grace Moretz brought a handsome date – her brother, Trevor Duke Moretz. Photo: © Getty Images Sienna Miller showed us how to do modern boho chic at the Cartier party. Photo: © Getty Images LBDs were the look of choice – here's Jourdan Dunn, showing how it's done for the Cartier reopen party. Photo: © Getty Images Ellie Goulding wore a black number before changing into a matching co-ord set to perform at the Cartier after party. Photo: © Getty Images Karlie Kloss wore a molten silver Tom Ford halter gown to the designer's show. Photo: © Getty Images Singer Rita Ora glittered in Tom Ford as well. Photo: © Getty Images Uma Thurman showed off her statuesque silhouette before heading into the Tom Ford show. Photo: © Getty Images Also wearing a Tom Ford halter gown was Cindy Crawford, who arrived with husband Rande Gerber. Photo: © Getty Images Guest of honour Kylie Jenner, in cool stripes, arriving to the Kendall + Kylie Pop-Up Launch at Samsung 837 in NYC. Photo: © Getty Images Kendall Jenner showed guests around the Samsung 837 space for the Kendall + Kylie launch that featured a room with visuals of their Instagram pages. Photo: © Getty Images Guests at the party included Joan Smalls and Doutzen Kroes. Photo: © Getty Images Kanye's angels! Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner posed prior to taking their seats at the Yeezy Season 4 show. Photo: © Getty Images One model, resembling Malia Obama, sent the Internet into a frenzy questioning whether or not the first daughter was walking in the Yeezy 4 show. The look-alike prompted Tweeters to tweet, "Wait Kanye got Malia Obama? WHAT? #YeezySeason4" and another, "I'm shook @ MALIA OBAMA walking #YeezySeason4!!!! This girl is my cup of tea! Photo: Tidal Despite starting late, Kim and her family watched the models including Sofia Richie and Chanel Iman walk as regulars were cast to stand in the middle of the field for the duration of the show. Photo: © Getty Images Kendall Jenner showed up in style to the Target + IMG New York Fashion Week Kick-Off Event at The Park at Moynihan Station. Photo: © Getty Images Keira Knightley was the lady of the hour at the CHANEL Fine Jewellery dinner in her honor at The Jewel Box, Bergdorf Goodman. Photo: © Getty Images