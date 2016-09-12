New York Fashion Week: Highlights from the front row, the parties and everything in between

After accepting her award from designer Marc Jacobs, Kaia Gerber told the audience at the FIJI Water x Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, "A lot of people ask me what my mom [Cindy Crawford] has taught me about modelling. The truth is the things she teaches me go deeper than what pose to make or what my good side is. She teaches me to be kind, punctual." The teen also noted, "This award more than makes up for some of the regular teenage things I've had to miss out on."