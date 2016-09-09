10 reasons why head to toe yellow is on our hit list by hellofashion.com / 09 September 2016 Victoria Beckham, who is usually a stickler for monochrome dressing, has ditched her dark clothing in favour of head-to-toe yellow from her own SS17 collection and we're loving it! Scroll for more inspiring yellow ensembles... Read more about: Fashion News Celebrity Style Rita Ora wears a fluffy angora knit with slim trousers and yellow courts in New York. Actress Lizzy Caplan teams her Roksanda dress with chunky black platforms in NYC. This savvy street style fashionista dons a yellow double-breasted shirt dress at New York Fashion Week. Lily-Rose Depp sparkles in bright yellow Chanel at Venice Film Festival. Vanessa Hudgens looks demure in a Monique Lhuillier co-ord trouser set. Karolina Kurkova wears a yellow floral Erdem maxi that injects some colour into the grey New York City surroundings. Kylie Minogue wows in a floor-length asymmetric Stella McCartney dress. The Duchess of Cambridge wears a yellow and white Roksanda dress for day 11 of this year's Wimbledon. Eva Longoria teams a flippy yellow dress with barely there nude heels.