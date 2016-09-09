Best dressed celebrities of the week

Gigi Hadid shows off her supermodel bod in a simple wrap dress and suede thigh-high boots. 

 

Alexa Chung rocks her Chanel tweed dress with black ankle boots for a Chanel dinner. 

 

Victoria Beckham does off-duty cool in low-key tailoring and flat sandals. 

 

We love Sienna Miller's Valentino frock and metallic accessories. 

 

Kim Kardashian, and her mini-me North West, both sport silver Vetements sequin dresses.

 

Bella Hadid shows off her curves in a nude gown with sweetheart neckline and thigh high split. 

 

Kiera Knightly stuns in a Chanel coat dress - we want. 

 

The eternally stylish Olivia Palermo wears a Jonathan Simkhai dress with Aquazzura shoes and a Nathalie Trad clutch at a Cartier event. 

 

Gemma Arterton wears a bias cut silk slip dress at Venice Film Festival. 

 

Baywatch's Kelly Rohrbach shows off her pins in a hi-low hem dress on the red carpet.

 

Florence Welch hits the red carpet in a Gucci creation.

 

Hilary Rhoda wears a feathery top and dogtooth trousers for a New York fashion week event.

 

Model Sam Rollinson teams a ruffled chiffon dress with statement necklace on the red carpet. 

 

Joan Smalls dresses up denim cut offs with a lurex knit and amazing gladiator heels. 

 

Sai Bennett oozes red carpet glamour in a scarlet Vivienne Westwood gown. 

 

Laura Bailey looks like a Princess on the red (pink) carpet at the Bridget Jones's Baby premiere. 

 

Harley Viera-Newton looks chic in a monochrome skirt and simple crew-neck top. 

 

Pixie Lott channels the twenties in a beaded evening dress. 

 

Allison Williams works a quirky off-shoulder pinstripe shirt with tailored trousers at a film screening.

 

Suki Waterhouse teams her polka-dot dress with flat buckle shoes. 

 

Hailee Steinfeld proves an LBD with statement accessories is always a winner.

 

Ellie Bamber wows in a one sleeved Tom Ford sequin dress. 

 

Toni Garrn offsets her white crochet dress with white trainers at a Cartier event in New York. 

 

Elsa Hosk pairs a pyjama style suit with a velvet Chanel bag for New York fashion week kick off. 

 

Katie Holmes wears an ethereal Valentino dress on the red carpet. 

 

Rooney Mara wears all black with a cropped jacket and vampy dark lippie on the red carpet. 

 

Chloe Grace Moretz teams a floral dress with turquoise eyeliner at a Cartier event. 

 

Natalie Portman nails maternity dressing on the red carpet in this white column gown.

 

Kendall Jenner works the velvet trend in this forest green mini.

 

Talk about a hero coat. Hailey Baldwin rocks this yellow velvet number while out and about in New York. 

 

Solange Knowles wears jeans and a sheer coat for the front row. 

 

Olivia Culpo teams a sheer black lace dress with super dark lips. 

 