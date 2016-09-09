Best dressed celebrities of the week by hellofashion.com / 09 September 2016 Gigi Hadid shows off her supermodel bod in a simple wrap dress and suede thigh-high boots. Read more about: Fashion News Celebrity Style Alexa Chung rocks her Chanel tweed dress with black ankle boots for a Chanel dinner. Victoria Beckham does off-duty cool in low-key tailoring and flat sandals. We love Sienna Miller's Valentino frock and metallic accessories. Kim Kardashian, and her mini-me North West, both sport silver Vetements sequin dresses. Bella Hadid shows off her curves in a nude gown with sweetheart neckline and thigh high split. Kiera Knightly stuns in a Chanel coat dress - we want. The eternally stylish Olivia Palermo wears a Jonathan Simkhai dress with Aquazzura shoes and a Nathalie Trad clutch at a Cartier event. Gemma Arterton wears a bias cut silk slip dress at Venice Film Festival. Baywatch's Kelly Rohrbach shows off her pins in a hi-low hem dress on the red carpet. Florence Welch hits the red carpet in a Gucci creation. Hilary Rhoda wears a feathery top and dogtooth trousers for a New York fashion week event. Model Sam Rollinson teams a ruffled chiffon dress with statement necklace on the red carpet. Joan Smalls dresses up denim cut offs with a lurex knit and amazing gladiator heels. Sai Bennett oozes red carpet glamour in a scarlet Vivienne Westwood gown. Laura Bailey looks like a Princess on the red (pink) carpet at the Bridget Jones's Baby premiere. Harley Viera-Newton looks chic in a monochrome skirt and simple crew-neck top. Pixie Lott channels the twenties in a beaded evening dress. Allison Williams works a quirky off-shoulder pinstripe shirt with tailored trousers at a film screening. Suki Waterhouse teams her polka-dot dress with flat buckle shoes. Hailee Steinfeld proves an LBD with statement accessories is always a winner. Ellie Bamber wows in a one sleeved Tom Ford sequin dress. Toni Garrn offsets her white crochet dress with white trainers at a Cartier event in New York. Elsa Hosk pairs a pyjama style suit with a velvet Chanel bag for New York fashion week kick off. Katie Holmes wears an ethereal Valentino dress on the red carpet. Rooney Mara wears all black with a cropped jacket and vampy dark lippie on the red carpet. Chloe Grace Moretz teams a floral dress with turquoise eyeliner at a Cartier event. Natalie Portman nails maternity dressing on the red carpet in this white column gown. Kendall Jenner works the velvet trend in this forest green mini. Talk about a hero coat. Hailey Baldwin rocks this yellow velvet number while out and about in New York. Solange Knowles wears jeans and a sheer coat for the front row. Olivia Culpo teams a sheer black lace dress with super dark lips.