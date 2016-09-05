Just landed: the high street top 10

by hellofashion.com /

multicoloured-faux-fur-jacket-149-zara

Talk about a hero jacket, this reversible number from Zara has got fashion week written all over it. 

£149, zara.com

 

Read more about:
bardot-lace-top-35-missselfridge.com

The cold shoulder trend is going nowhere - team with black wide-leg trousers for evening. 

£35, missselfridge.com

 

black-embroidered-corss-body-bag-15.99-new-look

Embroidery is a *major* hit for Autumn - snap up this cross-body bag now. 

£15.99, newlook.com

 

daisy-silk-trousers-119-warehouse

Silky daisy print trousers are perfect for the Indian summer we're having. 

£119, warehouse.co.uk

 

elmworth-leather-boots-145-finerylondon.com

Finery are upping the ante when it comes to their footwear. We heart these snakeskin booties. 

£145, finerylondon.com

 

floral-patterned-dress-39.99-hm.com

A floral midi is a wonder frock come rain or shine. 

£39.99, hm.com

 

mary-jane-flat-shoes-89-KG-by-Kurt-Geiger-kurtgeiger.com

A little bit Chanel, a lot comfortable. Say hello to your new live-in flats. 

£89, kurtgeiger.com

 

satin-puffer-jacket-69-topshop.com

Trust us when we say its all about the puffa jacket for autumn/winter, thanks to Balenciaga. 

£69, topshop.com

 

rose-gold-sunglasses-15-AJ-Morgan-at-asos.com

See the world through rose-tinted glasses, literally. 

£15, AJ Morgan at asos.com

 

victoriana-blouse-28-next.co.uk

A pale blue cotton shirt is a wardrobe staple, we love this Victoriana style blouse. 

£28, next.co.uk

 