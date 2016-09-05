Just landed: the high street top 10 by hellofashion.com / 05 September 2016 Talk about a hero jacket, this reversible number from Zara has got fashion week written all over it. £149, zara.com Read more about: Fashion news Shopping The cold shoulder trend is going nowhere - team with black wide-leg trousers for evening. £35, missselfridge.com Embroidery is a *major* hit for Autumn - snap up this cross-body bag now. £15.99, newlook.com Silky daisy print trousers are perfect for the Indian summer we're having. £119, warehouse.co.uk Finery are upping the ante when it comes to their footwear. We heart these snakeskin booties. £145, finerylondon.com A floral midi is a wonder frock come rain or shine. £39.99, hm.com A little bit Chanel, a lot comfortable. Say hello to your new live-in flats. £89, kurtgeiger.com Trust us when we say its all about the puffa jacket for autumn/winter, thanks to Balenciaga. £69, topshop.com See the world through rose-tinted glasses, literally. £15, AJ Morgan at asos.com A pale blue cotton shirt is a wardrobe staple, we love this Victoriana style blouse. £28, next.co.uk