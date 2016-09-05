Off-duty style inspiration

by hellofashion.com /

GettyImages-598034774

Lucy Williams teams a silky bomber with straight leg jeans and her beloved Gucci Dionysus bag. 

 

Read more about:
GettyImages-598595504

A denim duster coat is the perfect transitional hero. 

 

GettyImages-598033112

A statement jumpsuit gets a casual spin with slip-on sneakers and a cross-body bag. 

 

GettyImages-598034780

Give a summery maxi extra mileage with a long cardi and ankle boots.

 

GettyImages-598304624

Veronika Heilbrunner gives her metallic jacquard mini a casual spin with black trainers, pulled-up ankle socks and an oversized knit. 

 

GettyImages-598034700

Darja Barannik wears a unisex-style tee with asymettric skirt. 

 

GettyImages-599235032

A battered denim jacket, skinnies and trainers are given the wow factor with a hero J.W.Anderson bag. 

 

GettyImages-598034688

Evening satin works for day once worn over-sized and paired with flat mules. 

 

GettyImages-598595492

Box-white trainers with a leather jacket, worn nonchalantly on the shoulders, adds instant cool. 

 

GettyImages-598304600

Pyjama style co-ords in a bright hue are a simple (and seriously comfortable) way to make a style statement. 

 

GettyImages-598304558

Matilda Larsson knows that a black leather biker and Balenciaga boots are investment pieces that go with everything. 

 

GettyImages-598304678

Tailoring plus white trainers are an instant style hit. 

 

GettyImages-598024252

All hail Scandi chic! Gone are the days of outlandish fashion creations and skyscraper heels, instead street style starlets favour a more laid-back modern vibe. Think denim, slogan tees, and plenty of hero flats made for stomping the pavement. There's inspiration aplenty for the everyday wardrobe...

 

GettyImages-598994432

Casual monochrome is the perfect go-to for those days when you feel you have nothing to wear...

 

GettyImages-599187786

Model Romee Strijd proves that a white shirt isn't just for the boardroom. 

 

GettyImages-598304652

Mustard culottes and bell-sleeves equal off-duty perfection. 

 