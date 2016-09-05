Off-duty style inspiration by hellofashion.com / 05 September 2016 Lucy Williams teams a silky bomber with straight leg jeans and her beloved Gucci Dionysus bag. Read more about: Fashion News Street Style A denim duster coat is the perfect transitional hero. A statement jumpsuit gets a casual spin with slip-on sneakers and a cross-body bag. Give a summery maxi extra mileage with a long cardi and ankle boots. Veronika Heilbrunner gives her metallic jacquard mini a casual spin with black trainers, pulled-up ankle socks and an oversized knit. Darja Barannik wears a unisex-style tee with asymettric skirt. A battered denim jacket, skinnies and trainers are given the wow factor with a hero J.W.Anderson bag. Evening satin works for day once worn over-sized and paired with flat mules. Box-white trainers with a leather jacket, worn nonchalantly on the shoulders, adds instant cool. Pyjama style co-ords in a bright hue are a simple (and seriously comfortable) way to make a style statement. Matilda Larsson knows that a black leather biker and Balenciaga boots are investment pieces that go with everything. Tailoring plus white trainers are an instant style hit. All hail Scandi chic! Gone are the days of outlandish fashion creations and skyscraper heels, instead street style starlets favour a more laid-back modern vibe. Think denim, slogan tees, and plenty of hero flats made for stomping the pavement. There's inspiration aplenty for the everyday wardrobe... Casual monochrome is the perfect go-to for those days when you feel you have nothing to wear... Model Romee Strijd proves that a white shirt isn't just for the boardroom. Mustard culottes and bell-sleeves equal off-duty perfection.