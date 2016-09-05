All that glitters by hellofashion.com / 05 September 2016 Hello, pretties! What we wouldn't give for these velvet flats to be ours...£505, Aquazurra at matchesfashion.com Read more about: Fashion news Shopping These oversized gem earrings will be the focal point of any outfit. £12.99, zara.com Girly and fun this Sophia Webster clutch looks almost edible...it's our guilty pleasure. £350, Sophia Webster at net-a-porter.com Like works of art for your feet, we've fallen head over heels for these sculptural shoes. £200, Kat Maconie at asos.com The prettiest of embellished necklaces. Wear over a plain white tee for maximum impact. £255, Etro at net-a-porter.com Give Dorothy a run for her money in these gold glitter lovelies. £49, topshop.com The ultimate high street destination for amazing accessories, Uterqüe nail it again with this fringed embellished clutch. £115, uterque.com Transform your basics with this cutesy collar. £12, asos.com The studded velvet platforms, the satin upper and that crystal embellished strap make these the shoes of our dreams. £880, Miu Miu at net-a-porter.com This crystal embellished pouch is the perfect accompaniment to a black tie emsemble.£85, reiss.com