All that glitters

by hellofashion.com /

Christy-bee-embellished-velvet-flats-505-Aquazurra-at-matchesfashion.com

Hello, pretties! What we wouldn't give for these velvet flats to be ours...

£505, Aquazurra at matchesfashion.com

 

Gem-earrings-12.99-zara.com

These oversized gem earrings will be the focal point of any outfit. 

£12.99, zara.com

 

Sophia-Webster-350-at-net-a-porter.com

Girly and fun this Sophia Webster clutch looks almost edible...it's our guilty pleasure. 

£350, Sophia Webster at net-a-porter.com

 

Frida-embellished-heels-200-Kat-Maconie-at-asos.com

Like works of art for your feet, we've fallen head over heels for these sculptural shoes. 

£200, Kat Maconie at asos.com

 

Gold-plated-bead-and-crystal-necklace-255-Etro-at-net-a-porter.com

The prettiest of embellished necklaces. Wear over a plain white tee for maximum impact. 

£255, Etro at net-a-porter.com

 

Glitter-shoes-49-topshop.com

Give Dorothy a run for her money in these gold glitter lovelies. 

£49, topshop.com

 

Jewel-clutch-115-uterque.com

The ultimate high street destination for amazing accessories, Uterqüe nail it again with this fringed embellished clutch. 

£115, uterque.com

 

Multi-coloured-embellished-collar-12-asos.com

Transform your basics with this cutesy collar. 

£12, asos.com

 

Miu-Miu-880-at-net-a-porter.com

The studded velvet platforms, the satin upper and that crystal embellished strap make these the shoes of our dreams. 

£880, Miu Miu at net-a-porter.com

 

Crystal-Embellished-Pouch-85-Reiss.com

This crystal embellished pouch is the perfect accompaniment to a black tie emsemble.

£85, reiss.com

 