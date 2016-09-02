Best dressed celebrities of the week by hellofashion.com / 02 September 2016 Alicia Vikander stuns in Louis Vuitton at The Light Between Oceans film premiere at Venice Film Festival. Read more about: Fashion News Celebrity Style Jenna Coleman leaves the Radio 1 studios wearing a cute collared blouse, high-waisted trousers and Jimmy Choo mules. Olivia Culpo teams her denim shorts with a polka dot blouse and Kurt Geiger boots while in LA. Gemma Arterton looks positively regal in a crystal embellished Miu Miu gown during Venice Film Festival. Alessandra Ambrosio keeps cool in LA in a breezy maxi, straw hat and her trusty Chloe Drew bag. Emma Stone wears a mustard knitted top and skirt for the La La Land press conference at Venice Film Festival. Eleonora Carisi wows on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival in this chiffon tiered gown. Model Martha Hunt wears all white for the US Open opening night in New York. Zoe Saldana attends the Star Trek Beyond premiere in Mexico City wearing a racy black lace number. Pixie Lott teams her double denim combo with quirky monochrome sunnies and yellow flats in London. Taylor Swift does off-duty cool in a khaki romper and white tee while in New York. Cindy Crawfords daughter Kaia Gerber looks chic for a film screening in Los Angeles.