Best dressed celebrities of the week

by hellofashion.com /

rexfeatures_5887557e

Alicia Vikander stuns in Louis Vuitton at The Light Between Oceans film premiere at Venice Film Festival. 

 

Read more about:
GettyImages-598022082

Jenna Coleman leaves the Radio 1 studios wearing a cute collared blouse, high-waisted trousers and Jimmy Choo mules.

 

rexfeatures_5886362f

Olivia Culpo teams her denim shorts with a polka dot blouse and Kurt Geiger boots while in LA. 

 

GettyImages-598588604

Gemma Arterton looks positively regal in a crystal embellished Miu Miu gown during Venice Film Festival. 

 

GettyImages-597694576

Alessandra Ambrosio keeps cool in LA in a breezy maxi, straw hat and her trusty Chloe Drew bag. 

 

GettyImages-598593612

Emma Stone wears a mustard knitted top and skirt for the La La Land press conference at Venice Film Festival. 

 

GettyImages-598516082

Eleonora Carisi wows on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival in this chiffon tiered gown. 

 

GettyImages-597923352

Model Martha Hunt wears all white for the US Open opening night in New York. 

 

GettyImages-598012854

Zoe Saldana attends the Star Trek Beyond premiere in Mexico City wearing a racy black lace number. 

 

GettyImages-598040140

Pixie Lott teams her double denim combo with quirky monochrome sunnies and yellow flats in London. 

 

GettyImages-598113328

Taylor Swift does off-duty cool in a khaki romper and white tee while in New York.

 

GettyImages-598317068

Cindy Crawfords daughter Kaia Gerber looks chic for a film screening in Los Angeles.

 