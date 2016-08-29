MTV VMAs 2016 red carpet: Our top red carpet picks by hellofashion.com / 29 August 2016 Beyonce stole the show in an embellished white gown with oversized feathered shoulders, while keeping her hair in an elegant braid. Photo: © Rex Read more about: Fashion news Little Blue Ivy Carter made her red carpet debut in a stunning tutu-style dress with matching pink boots and a silver headpiece. Photo: © Rex Britney Spears looked effortlessly glamorous in a fitted black dress with matching heels, revealing a tattoo on her right foot. Photo: © Rex Heidi Klum wore a pale pink, textured dress while keeping her hair in a sleek, long pony tail. Photo: © Rex Holland Roden wore a stunning white ensemble on the red carpet, while adding an edge of glamour to her look by rocking the glitter roots trend. Photo: © Rex Hailee Steinfeld looked stunning in a bright and bold crochet dress, which she accessorised with a pair of gold stiletto heels. Photo: © Rex Kim Kardashian wore a runched black dress with long sleeves, which she accessorised with a pair of black lace up stilettos. Photo: © Rex Naomi Campbell showed off her incredible figure in a grey velvet mini dress, which she complemented with a bold purple lipstick. Photo: © Rex Nicki Minaj looked stunning in a midnight blue gown as she giggled with her partner, Meek Mill. Photo: © Rex Rita Ora drew eyes with her transparent black lace dress with a feathered train, which she paired up with a black leather jacket and a chunky pair of stilettos. Photo: © Rex Ariana Grande looked chic and understated in a pair of high waisted black trousers and black lace crop top, with her trademark long hair in a high pony tail. Photo: © Rex