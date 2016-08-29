MTV VMAs 2016 red carpet: Our top red carpet picks

Beyonce stole the show in an embellished white gown with oversized feathered shoulders, while keeping her hair in an elegant braid.

 Photo: © Rex

Little Blue Ivy Carter made her red carpet debut in a stunning tutu-style dress with matching pink boots and a silver headpiece.

 Photo: © Rex

Britney Spears looked effortlessly glamorous in a fitted black dress with matching heels, revealing a tattoo on her right foot.

 Photo: © Rex

Heidi Klum wore a pale pink, textured dress while keeping her hair in a sleek, long pony tail.

 Photo: © Rex

Holland Roden wore a stunning white ensemble on the red carpet, while adding an edge of glamour to her look by rocking the glitter roots trend.

 Photo: © Rex

Hailee Steinfeld looked stunning in a bright and bold crochet dress, which she accessorised with a pair of gold stiletto heels.

 Photo: © Rex

Kim Kardashian wore a runched black dress with long sleeves, which she accessorised with a pair of black lace up stilettos.

 Photo: © Rex

Naomi Campbell showed off her incredible figure in a grey velvet mini dress, which she complemented with a bold purple lipstick.

 Photo: © Rex

Nicki Minaj looked stunning in a midnight blue gown as she giggled with her partner, Meek Mill.

 Photo: © Rex

Rita Ora drew eyes with her transparent black lace dress with a feathered train, which she paired up with a black leather jacket and a chunky pair of stilettos.

 Photo: © Rex

Ariana Grande looked chic and understated in a pair of high waisted black trousers and black lace crop top, with her trademark long hair in a high pony tail.

 Photo: © Rex