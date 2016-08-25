From Gossip Girl to red carpet-regular: Blake Lively's style evolution by hellofashion.com / 25 August 2016 From Gossip Girl to red carpet star, Blake Lively has had a huge style transformation over the years.As she turns 29, we take a look back at how her impeccable fashion sense has evolved...Cute and girly in 2005. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Blake Lively fashion news Rocking a sheer black dress in 2008. Photo: © Getty Images On location for Gossip Girl in 2009, looking chic in a grey coat and over-the-knee boots. Photo: © Getty Images Tapping into the body con trend! Photo: © Getty Images Blake is known for her love of Chanel designs, pictured here with the brand's creative director Karl Lagerfeld. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off the stunning style that has given her a regular spot on best-dressed lists. Photo: © Getty Images Red carpet goddess at a premiere in 2012. Photo: © Getty Images Braving a mustard-hued leather dress as she attended a fashion show in 2013. Photo: © Getty Images Stealing the show at Cannes in 2014. Photo: © Getty Images It was all eyes on Blake in this incredible scarlet creation at a premiere in 2015. Photo: © Getty Images Chic and effortless in Chanel. Photo: © Getty Images Short and sweet as she shows off a hint of her baby bump in 2016. Photo: © Getty Images Blake doesn't let pregnancy get in the way of her showstopping red carpet looks. Photo: © Getty Images The actress looked incredible as she was spotted in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Giving us all #maternitygoals in this beautiful dress... Photo: © Getty Images