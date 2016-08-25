From Gossip Girl to red carpet-regular: Blake Lively's style evolution

by hellofashion.com /

blakelively1

From Gossip Girl to red carpet star, Blake Lively has had a huge style transformation over the years.

As she turns 29, we take a look back at how her impeccable fashion sense has evolved...

Cute and girly in 2005.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
blakelively2

Rocking a sheer black dress in 2008.

 Photo: © Getty Images

blakelively3

On location for Gossip Girl in 2009, looking chic in a grey coat and over-the-knee boots.

 Photo: © Getty Images

blakelively4

Tapping into the body con trend!

 Photo: © Getty Images

blakelively5

Blake is known for her love of Chanel designs, pictured here with the brand's creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

 Photo: © Getty Images

blakelively6

Showing off the stunning style that has given her a regular spot on best-dressed lists.

 Photo: © Getty Images

blakelively7

Red carpet goddess at a premiere in 2012.

 Photo: © Getty Images

blakelively8

Braving a mustard-hued leather dress as she attended a fashion show in 2013.

 Photo: © Getty Images

blakelively9

Stealing the show at Cannes in 2014.

 Photo: © Getty Images

blakelively10

It was all eyes on Blake in this incredible scarlet creation at a premiere in 2015.

 Photo: © Getty Images

blakelively11

Chic and effortless in Chanel.

 Photo: © Getty Images

blakelively12

Short and sweet as she shows off a hint of her baby bump in 2016.

 Photo: © Getty Images

blakelively13

Blake doesn't let pregnancy get in the way of her showstopping red carpet looks.

 Photo: © Getty Images

blakelively14

The actress looked incredible as she was spotted in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

blakelively15

Giving us all #maternitygoals in this beautiful dress...

 Photo: © Getty Images