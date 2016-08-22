Olivia Palermo's impeccable off-duty style

by hellofashion.com /

rexfeatures_5837936c

Keeping it cool and relaxed in khaki and camo print Pretty Ballerina loafers with an injection of yellow. 

Photo: © Rex

 

Read more about:
rexfeatures_5837277f

Olivia teams a white Zara shirt (yes, we're snapping it up too!) with Black Orchid jeans, a Les Petites Joueurs tote and monogrammed slippers. We love her Le Specs sunnies, too!

Photo: © Rex

 

rexfeatures_5706048ar

Giving a paisley Chelsea28 dress a dressed down spin with metallic French Sole ballet pumps and an Aerin clutch. 

Photo: © Rex

 

rexfeatures_5780950di

Managing to still make un-done dungarees, from Tularose, look uber glamorous by teaming with Jimmy Choo flats and a L'Acadamie shirt.

Photo: © Rex

 

rexfeatures_5745061ae

Wearing a full Dior look in Paris with Jimmy Choo flats. 

Photo: © Rex

 

rexfeatures_5775470d

Another off the shoulder Tibi top, this time paired with Black Orchid jeans, a Paige scarf skinny scarf and her much-loved initial pumps. 

Photo: © Rex

 

rexfeatures_5668323f

Olivia pairs down an otherwise dressy leather look with a Chelsea28 waistcoat, box-fresh Moncler trainers and her pooch, Mr Butler.

Photo: © Rex

 

rexfeatures_5696718b

Olivia wears her favourite Tibi shirt with distressed AG jeans, a Diane von Furstenberg clutch, Moncler trainers and Fendi sunglasses. 

Photo: © Rex

 