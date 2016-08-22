Double up your denim by hellofashion.com / 22 August 2016 Alexa Chung wears her cropped flares with a shearling collar denim jacket and Mary-Jane flats in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Fashion news street style Get the look trends Gigi Hadid mixed her double denim combo with burgundy velvet boots and a rock tee. Photo: © Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio rocks a denim shirt tucked into a raw hem mini finished off with a Western belt to cinch in her waist. Photo: © Getty Images Miranda Kerr tucks a chambray shirt into her skinnies and adds a navy trench for a chic take on double denim. Photo: © Getty Images An all blue look at Copenhagen fashion week is a head-turning street style look. Photo: © Getty Images Alina Gelzina poses wearing an House of Holland jacket before the Emilio Pucci show during Milan Fashion Week. Photo: © Getty Images Model and actress Daria Strokous rocks embroidered double denim in Paris. Photo: © Getty Images Fashion Designer So Young Kim wears a Chanel hat, 2Youngs jacket, top and trousers in Paris. Photo: © Getty Images Rachel McAdams does the airport run in boyfriend jeans, denim shirt and black leather. Photo: © Getty Images Fashion Blogger Benedetta Mariotti wears a Zara customized jacket, Mauro Grifoni jeans, Paula Cademartori shoes and bag in Paris. Photo: © Getty Images