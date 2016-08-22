The high street top 10

49-topshop.com

Flash some shoulder in this Pretty Woman style polka dot frock. 

£49, topshop.com

 

16-asos.com

Made from reclaimed vintage pieces this bohemian clutch is not only super pretty but ethical too! 

£16, Reclaimed Vintage at asos.com

 

29.99-zara.com

Gingham and red floral embroidery are a match made in heaven worn with lived-in denim. 

£29.99, zara.com

 

59.99-mango.com

These sock-style booties will go with everything from skinnies, to culottes and toughen up summery dresses, too. 

£59.99, mango.com

 

jacquard-jacket-68-next.co.uk

This could-be-vintage jacquard jacket will be a real talking point. We love. 

£68, next.co.uk

 

pearl-and-bow-choker-10-missselfridge.com

Chokers are having a major moment, we love this double layer pearl and ribbon one. 

£10, missselfridge.com

 

red-satin-pleated-skirt-38-dorothyperkins.com

Inject some colour into your wardrobe with this cherry-red satin pleated midi. 

£38, dororthyperkins.com

 

wide-brim-straw-hat-19-stories.com

Pop on a straw boater with a putty pink grosgrain ribbon to protect your face from the sun - it's a holiday must-have. 

£19, stories.com

 

ruffle-detail-top-125-reiss.com

The print, the ruffles, the fabric. There's nothing we don't love about this statement top. 

£125, reiss.com

 

suede-biker-jacket-195-warehouse.co.uk

A suede biker is the perfect transitional piece...and will only get better with wear so it's well worth the investment. 

£195, warehouse.co.uk

 