The high street top 10 by hellofashion.com / 22 August 2016 Flash some shoulder in this Pretty Woman style polka dot frock. £49, topshop.com Read more about: Fashion news Shopping Made from reclaimed vintage pieces this bohemian clutch is not only super pretty but ethical too! £16, Reclaimed Vintage at asos.com Gingham and red floral embroidery are a match made in heaven worn with lived-in denim. £29.99, zara.com These sock-style booties will go with everything from skinnies, to culottes and toughen up summery dresses, too. £59.99, mango.com This could-be-vintage jacquard jacket will be a real talking point. We love. £68, next.co.uk Chokers are having a major moment, we love this double layer pearl and ribbon one. £10, missselfridge.com Inject some colour into your wardrobe with this cherry-red satin pleated midi. £38, dororthyperkins.com Pop on a straw boater with a putty pink grosgrain ribbon to protect your face from the sun - it's a holiday must-have. £19, stories.com The print, the ruffles, the fabric. There's nothing we don't love about this statement top. £125, reiss.com A suede biker is the perfect transitional piece...and will only get better with wear so it's well worth the investment. £195, warehouse.co.uk