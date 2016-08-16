Inside Candice Swanepoel's safari-themed baby shower! by hellofashion.com / 16 August 2016 Pregnant Candice Swanepoel was thrown a beautiful baby shower ahead of giving birth to her first child. The Victoria's Secret angel, whose due date is thought to be early October, enjoyed a safari-themed bash in a restaurant in Brazil. Read more about: Fashion news Candice Swanepoel The model's baby shower was decorated with 'Anaca', which will be the name of Candice and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli's firstborn child. The restaurant shared a snap of the cake on offer at the event - little cupcakes with safari animal faces on. Candice showed her followers just how big her baby bump is, sharing a funny snap of her tummy.