Inside Candice Swanepoel's safari-themed baby shower!

candice-1a

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel was thrown a beautiful baby shower ahead of giving birth to her first child.

The Victoria's Secret angel, whose due date is thought to be early October, enjoyed a safari-themed bash in a restaurant in Brazil.

 

candice-3a

The model's baby shower was decorated with 'Anaca', which will be the name of Candice and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli's firstborn child.

 

candice-2a

The restaurant shared a snap of the cake on offer at the event - little cupcakes with safari animal faces on.

 

candice-4a

Candice showed her followers just how big her baby bump is, sharing a funny snap of her tummy.

 