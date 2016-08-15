The swimwear edit

Bianca-Crochet-Bikini-Top-and-bottoms-40-Topshop.com

With beach season in full swing we've scoured the shops for our pick of the best bikinis and one-pieces. Happy holidays! 

£40 topshop.com

 

Accessorize-calypso-halterneck-swimsuit-29

£29, accessorize.com

 

Black-and-white-racer-back-shaper-swimsuit-39.99-Rainbow-at-swimwear365.co.uk

£39.99, Rainbow at swimwear365.co.uk

 

Eltham-Virginia-170-Paolita

£170, paolita.co.uk

 

Ted-Baker-Citrus-bloom-swimsuit-89-tedbaker.com

£89, tedbaker.com

 

Good-Times-printed-bandeau-bikini-215-Zimmermann-at-net-a-porter.com

£215, Zimmermann at net-a-porter.com

 

Heidi-Klein-Honalulu_balcony_set-190

£190, heidiklein.com

 

Printed-cutout-halterneck-swimsuit-205-Mara-Hoffman

£205, Mara Hoffman at matchesfashion.com

 

Kiini-Ro-one-shoulder-bikini-240-at-matchesfashion.com

£240, Kiini at matchesfashion.com

 

One-shoulder-swimsuit,-24.99-hm.com

£24.99, hm.com

 

Majolica-print-bikini-295-Dolce--Gabbana-at-farfetch.com

£295, Dolce & Gabbana at farfetch.com

 

Rainbow-warrior-print-reversible-swimsuit-258-Camilla-at-matchesfashion-a.com

£258, Camilla at matchesfashion.com

 

Moschino-floral-and-traffic-cone-print-bikini-184-at-farfetch.com

£184, Moschino at farfetch.com

 

V-neck-swimsuit-45-stories.com

£45 stories.com

 

White-floral-printed-high-waisted-bikini-24.99-Rainbow-at-swimwear365.co.uk

£24.99, Rainbow at swimwear365.co.uk

 

Elizabeth-Hurley-Beach-Mystique-Bikini-Navy-White-Stripe

£150, elizabethhurley.com

 