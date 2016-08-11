Best royal fashion of the week by hellofashion.com / 11 August 2016 Beatrice Borromeo looked effortlessly chic in a white dress with a matching statement necklace. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: British royals Former Queen Sofia made a statement in flowing floral trousers and a matching blouse. Photo: © Getty Images Former Queen Sofia looked casual in white linen trousers and a bold blue blouse as she enjoyed a day out. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Mathilde looked stylish and demure in a black and white striped blouse and tapered trousers. Photo: © Rex Princess Mary of Denmark looked effortlessly stunning in a long white dress and brown coat, accoessorising with a pair of brown Mary Jane heels. Photo: © Rex Queen Letizia stole the show in a bold floral dress and metallic heels as the Spanish royal family hosted a dinner for authorities. Photo: © Rex Queen Rania showed off her effortless style in white trousers and a navy shirt as she visitsed he Raghadan Tourist Terminal. Photo: © Rex Queen Silvia looked glamorous in a floor-length blue gown. Photo: © Rex