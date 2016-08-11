Best royal fashion of the week

Beatrice Borromeo looked effortlessly chic in a white dress with a matching statement necklace.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Former Queen Sofia made a statement in flowing floral trousers and a matching blouse.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Former Queen Sofia looked casual in white linen trousers and a bold blue blouse as she enjoyed a day out.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Mathilde looked stylish and demure in a black and white striped blouse and tapered trousers.

 Photo: © Rex

Princess Mary of Denmark looked effortlessly stunning in a long white dress and brown coat, accoessorising with a pair of brown Mary Jane heels.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Letizia stole the show in a bold floral dress and metallic heels as the Spanish royal family hosted a dinner for authorities.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Rania showed off her effortless style in white trousers and a navy shirt as she visitsed he Raghadan Tourist Terminal.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Silvia looked glamorous in a floor-length blue gown.

 Photo: © Rex