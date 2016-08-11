Style files: Shanina Shaik by hellofashion.com / 11 August 2016 Shanina Shaik looked incredible in this gown at the Amfar dinner during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Fashion news Shanina Shaik The model works summer's off-the-shoulder trend in a colourful dress and Gladiator sandals. Photo: © Getty Images Shanina turned heads on the red carpet in this vibrant orange gown and statement faux fur clutch. Photo: © Getty Images The 25-year-old wore a pretty floral midi dress for a day out at the Polo. Photo: © Getty Images More is more in the case of Shanina's outfit at Australian Fashion Week. The model accessorised her embellished dress with a gem encrusted clutch and oversized earrings for a truly dazzling look. Photo: © Getty Images Shanina isn't afraid to experiment with her style, and accessorised this puffball dress with clashing green heels and earrings. Photo: © Getty Images The Australian beauty knows you can never go wrong with an LBD... Photo: © Getty Images Working going out glamour in a black slip dress and barely there heels. Photo: © Getty Images This cut out bodycon dress shows off Shanina's toned physique to perfection. Photo: © Getty Images White tee + leather skirt + over the knee boots = the perfect formula for off-duty cool. Photo: © Getty Images Shanina slicks her hair to one side and accessorises with simple hoop earrings to allow her bold pleated dress to do the talking. Photo: © Getty Images A leather-look finish adds a fashion forward twist to Shanina's little black dress. Photo: © Getty Images The model wowed in white at the Victoria's Secret runway show. Photo: © Getty Images Shanina is fashion's golden girl in this beautiful plunging gown. Photo: © Getty Images Shanina switches up her LBD for a LRD (Little Red Dress) for a gorgeous going out look. Photo: © Getty Images