Style files: Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik looked incredible in this gown at the Amfar dinner during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The model works summer's off-the-shoulder trend in a colourful dress and Gladiator sandals.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Shanina turned heads on the red carpet in this vibrant orange gown and statement faux fur clutch.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The 25-year-old wore a pretty floral midi dress for a day out at the Polo.

 Photo: © Getty Images

More is more in the case of Shanina's outfit at Australian Fashion Week. The model accessorised her embellished dress with a gem encrusted clutch and oversized earrings for a truly dazzling look.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Shanina isn't afraid to experiment with her style, and accessorised this puffball dress with clashing green heels and earrings.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Australian beauty knows you can never go wrong with an LBD...

 Photo: © Getty Images

Working going out glamour in a black slip dress and barely there heels.

 Photo: © Getty Images

This cut out bodycon dress shows off Shanina's toned physique to perfection.

 Photo: © Getty Images

White tee + leather skirt + over the knee boots = the perfect formula for off-duty cool.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Shanina slicks her hair to one side and accessorises with simple hoop earrings to allow her bold pleated dress to do the talking.

 Photo: © Getty Images

A leather-look finish adds a fashion forward twist to Shanina's little black dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The model wowed in white at the Victoria's Secret runway show.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Shanina is fashion's golden girl in this beautiful plunging gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Shanina switches up her LBD for a LRD (Little Red Dress) for a gorgeous going out look.

 Photo: © Getty Images