A look at Cara Delevingne's many faces as she turns 24

With 32 million Instagram followers, a role in this summer's most talked about film Suicide Squad and campaigns with some of the world's biggest designers under her belt, it's hard to believe that Cara Delevingne is turning just 24!

Cara turned the fashion world on its head when she burst onto the scene, becoming known for not taking herself too seriously and displaying her emotions in a range of crazy facial expressions.



To celebrate her birthday, Stylight has recapped some of her most memorable faces from her hugely successful career – click through to see them all!