A look at Cara Delevingne's many faces as she turns 24

by hellofashion.com /

a-cara-1a

With 32 million Instagram followers, a role in this summer's most talked about film Suicide Squad and campaigns with some of the world's biggest designers under her belt, it's hard to believe that Cara Delevingne is turning just 24!

Cara turned the fashion world on its head when she burst onto the scene, becoming known for not taking herself too seriously and displaying her emotions in a range of crazy facial expressions.

To celebrate her birthday, Stylight has recapped some of her most memorable faces from her hugely successful career – click through to see them all!

 

Read more about:
a-cara-2a

Cara is currently starring in hotly anticipated film Suicide Squad alongside Margot Robbie.

 

a-cara-3a

Cara began her career as a model before turning her hand to acting.

 

a-cara-4a

The London-born beauty is still in the modelling world, most recently signing a deal with Rimmel.

 

a-cara-5a

Cara took a break from the modelling industry recently, citing depression as the reason for a hiatus.

 

a-cara-6a

She is now dating musician St. Vincent, and says she is the happiest she's ever been.

 

a-cara-7a

The social media star boasts over 32 million Instagram followers, while she has over 6 million on Twitter.

 

a-cara-8a

Happy birthday Cara!

 