Olympics 2016: Gisele, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio hit Rio by hellofashion.com / 08 August 2016 Alessandra Ambrosio Model Alessandra Ambrosio was excited to return to Rio ahead of the Olympics. "How I love to be back in this piece of paradise," she told fans. Photo: © Instagram The 35-year-old has been taking advantage of Brazil's enviably warm winter climate by soaking up the sun on Ipanema beach during her downtime. Photo: © Instagram Alessandra is working as a correspondent for NBC during the games, alongside fellow Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima. "Cheers to a fun day with @ryanseacrest and @adrianalima !!! ✨🍹🍸🇧🇷 #RIO2016 #olympics #errejota #Riostyle," she captioned this post of them with US TV host Ryan Seacrest. Photo: © Instagram It hasn't all been work and no play for Alessandra; sharing a fun photo from the beach, she revealed her excitement for the games to start. "VAI BRASIL 💚💛💚 So happy for my country and #Rio to be hosting The #Olympics #RIO2016 !!! #Brasil 🇧🇷 É hoje galera !!! #cidademaravilhosa," Alessandra wrote. Photo: © Instagram The mum-of-two had the opportunity to carry the Olympic torch, an honour she said she'd never forget. "So honor and excited to carry the #Olympic torch in my home country #Brasil 🏆🇧🇷 #RIO2016 #ThatsGold." Photo: © Instagram "Today it was an honor to carry the Olympic torch!!! I'm so proud and grateful to be Brazilian and to represent my country !!!!" Alessandra wrote. "What an Epic moment for me ... 💚🇧🇷💛 #rio2016 #Olympics #Brasil #thatsgold." Photo: © Instagram Alessandra has also been lucky enough to watch some of the Olympics over the weekend. Proudly representing her country in a Rio t-shirt and denim cut offs, the model joined friends to watch the Beach Volleyball game. She wrote: "Game time 🏐⭐️🏐 #RIO2016 #Olympics #Brasil #USA #BeachVolley #myfavorite." Photo: © Instagram Her family have joined in the fun too. "💘🏅💘 My little gold Medal #Olympics #RIO2016," Alessandra captioned this sweet photo. Photo: © Instagram Alessandra attended the opening of OMEGA House in Rio over the weekend, where she discussed her pride that her home country was hosting the Olympics. "It’s such an honour to have the Olympic Games here in Rio, one of the most beautiful cities in the world. And also to have people from all over the world experience our culture," she said. "It's a dream come true for South America, not just Brazil. It's the first time we’re having it here and everything has been running very nice and smooth and everybody has been having a great time. Rio is an amazing city and hopefully the world can see that and see our culture." Gisele Gisele walked in the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Rio, and said she was "humbled and honoured" to have been offered a role in the games. Taking to Instagram, the Brazilian model shared a lengthy and passionate post supporting the games with her 9.4 million followers. "The Olympics symbolize so much for our global community. The unity that is felt is amazing and gives me goose bumps. There is so much dedication and love the athlete's themselves pour into their chosen sport. Each athlete has given their all to achieve lifelong dreams and their journeys have led them here to Rio to compete for their countries with pride. The energy is electric and contagious," she wrote. Photo: © Instagram Gisele continued to say that she would be sending out all her "love and positivity" as she made her way down the longest runway she has ever walked on. "I am so happy to be part of the opening ceremony in my homeland and to celebrate these bright stars from around the globe. I truly believe that each Olympian lights the path for the next young child dreaming of being at the Olympics and encourages the practice of sports," she explained. "As I walk down tonight on the longest runway I have ever been on I will be sending out all my love and positivity. I am humbled and honored to be part of this historic moment for my country. I believe that the unity is the key to creating a world filled with kindness, gratitude, peace, and love." Photo: © Instagram Adriana Lima Brazilian beauty Adriana Lima has been enjoying working alongside Alessandra and Ryan as a correspondent for NBC. Sharing a photo of them all together, she wrote: "With the charismatic- handsome @ryanseacrest and the beautiful @alessandraambrosio." Photo: © Instagram The trio have been filming Olympics coverage for NBC on the beach at Rio. "At The Office today with @ryanseacrest @alessandraambrosio 💋," Adriana shared this picture of herself, Alessandra and Ryan hard at work. Photo: © Instagram The model took the chance to dine at one of her favourite restaurants, Aprazivel, ahead of the games. She looked gorgeous in a green floral print gown with a thigh high split and studded heels for the occasion. Photo: © Instagram Adriana was also given the honour of carrying the Olympic torch through Rio before the games began."I am grateful to experience this incredible honor and dream to carry the Olympic torch, so humbled to be carrying in my home country Brazil" #rio2016 #olimpíadas2016 #TEAMLIMA 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷."Photo: Estudio Retrato Photo: © Instagram