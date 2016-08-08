Olympics 2016: Gisele, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio hit Rio

Alessandra attended the opening of OMEGA House in Rio over the weekend, where she discussed her pride that her home country was hosting the Olympics.

"It’s such an honour to have the Olympic Games here in Rio, one of the most beautiful cities in the world. And also to have people from all over the world experience our culture," she said.

"It's a dream come true for South America, not just Brazil. It's the first time we’re having it here and everything has been running very nice and smooth and everybody has been having a great time. Rio is an amazing city and hopefully the world can see that and see our culture."