10 reasons why Kate Bosworth is our sartorial style crush

by hellofashion.com /

rexfeatures_5679489f

Forget Blue Crush; Kate is our style crush. 

Teaming girly white separates with black accessories (and a bunch of sunflowers) gives Kate's other wise fuss-free look a cool edge.

Photo: © Rex

 

GettyImages-522720344

Wearing a Monse jumpsuit with Kurt Geiger shoes at a presentation in New York.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

rexfeatures_5822118b

How shorts, a shirt and flats can look this cool is beyond us. We love Kate's gold Tod's 'Gommino' loafers.

Photo: © Rex

 

GettyImages-537800834

Channeling a ballerina in this rose gold silk Jason Wu bodice dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585721340

Wearing head-to-toe Giambattista Valli in a floral co-ord and barely there heels. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-537931210

Simple, yet chic, in a knitted tank and wide leg jeans. We also love the elegance of Kate's slicked back bun - perfect for those in-between washes hair days.  

Photo: © Getty Images

 

rexfeatures_5599091d

Rocking a Chanel drop-waist maxi, Chanel logo clutch all topped off with a colour pop lip.

Photo: © Rex

 

rexfeatures_5599146h

The epitome of off-duty cool in a leather midi, chic flats and monogrammed backless shirt. Dreamy. 

Photo: © Rex

 

rexfeatures_5612878c

Totally giving quality street a run for their money in this No. 21 metallic skirt and shirt. Gold and silver and all sorts of lovely...

Photo: © Rex

 

rexfeatures_5597568a

Working a Chloe denim smock with seventies tan suede boots and hobo bag. 

Photo: © Rex

 