10 reasons why Kate Bosworth is our sartorial style crush by hellofashion.com / 05 August 2016 Forget Blue Crush; Kate is our style crush. Teaming girly white separates with black accessories (and a bunch of sunflowers) gives Kate's other wise fuss-free look a cool edge. Photo: © Rex Read more about: Fashion News Celebrity Style Wearing a Monse jumpsuit with Kurt Geiger shoes at a presentation in New York. Photo: © Getty Images How shorts, a shirt and flats can look this cool is beyond us. We love Kate's gold Tod's 'Gommino' loafers. Photo: © Rex Channeling a ballerina in this rose gold silk Jason Wu bodice dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Photo: © Getty Images Wearing head-to-toe Giambattista Valli in a floral co-ord and barely there heels. Photo: © Getty Images Simple, yet chic, in a knitted tank and wide leg jeans. We also love the elegance of Kate's slicked back bun - perfect for those in-between washes hair days. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a Chanel drop-waist maxi, Chanel logo clutch all topped off with a colour pop lip. Photo: © Rex The epitome of off-duty cool in a leather midi, chic flats and monogrammed backless shirt. Dreamy. Photo: © Rex Totally giving quality street a run for their money in this No. 21 metallic skirt and shirt. Gold and silver and all sorts of lovely... Photo: © Rex Working a Chloe denim smock with seventies tan suede boots and hobo bag. Photo: © Rex