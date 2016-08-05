The wear-with-everything white trainers

by hellofashion.com /

GettyImages-510180756

Queen of the stilettos, Victoria Beckham, makes us all want to swap our sky high shoes for a simple pair of Stan Smiths. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

Read more about:
GettyImages-580953348

Gigi Hadid dresses down her striped Tommy Hilfiger suit with a white cropped tee and box-white trainers.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-514181928

Miroslava Duma gives her ladylike taupe suit and tonal separates a cool edge with her Asics classics.

Photo: © Getty Images


 

GettyImages-545301758

Style maven Thassia Naves makes an evening dress daytime appropriate by pairing with a white tee and sneaks. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-530522118

Kendall Jenner sports an Etro silk coat over her jersey ribbed Elle Sasson all paired off with white Kenneth Cole trainers.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-511565256

Kate's sister Lottie Moss pairs her silky printed jumpsuit with low-key Converse.

Photo: © Getty Images

 