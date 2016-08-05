The wear-with-everything white trainers by hellofashion.com / 05 August 2016 Queen of the stilettos, Victoria Beckham, makes us all want to swap our sky high shoes for a simple pair of Stan Smiths. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Fashion News Celebrity Style Gigi Hadid dresses down her striped Tommy Hilfiger suit with a white cropped tee and box-white trainers. Photo: © Getty Images Miroslava Duma gives her ladylike taupe suit and tonal separates a cool edge with her Asics classics.Photo: © Getty Images Style maven Thassia Naves makes an evening dress daytime appropriate by pairing with a white tee and sneaks. Photo: © Getty Images Kendall Jenner sports an Etro silk coat over her jersey ribbed Elle Sasson all paired off with white Kenneth Cole trainers. Photo: © Getty Images Kate's sister Lottie Moss pairs her silky printed jumpsuit with low-key Converse. Photo: © Getty Images