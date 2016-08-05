Best dressed celebrities of the week

by hellofashion.com /

GettyImages-585460042

Dree Hemingway works off-duty cool in a Coach plaid shirt and skinnies. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

Read more about:
GettyImages-584932082

Kim Kardashian ditches her usual body-con frocks in favour of this sweater dress and over-sized denim jacket. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585279094

Bel Powley wearing Gucci...and giving us serious accessory envy! 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585459620

Selita Ebanks proves that an all white column gown with simple gold accessories is the perfect black-tie choice.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585462716

Sarah Jessica Parker wears Brit label Needle & Thread on the red carpet in New York.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585712224

Poppy Delevingne wears a silky kimono to support her little sis at the London premiere of Suicide Squad

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585724586

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has us cooing over this Realisation Par flippy sundress. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585212674

Rita Ora rocking a monochrome playsuit (and the most amazing pony up-do) while out in New York.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585267612

Pixie Lott wearing head-to-toe Dior in London.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585721340

Kate Bosworth's Giambattista Valli floral co-ord with kick flare is the perfect summer evening get-up. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585721528

Clara Paget wears a button down maxi dress for the London premiere of Suicide Squad

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585724784

We heart Laura Whitmore's tailored tux and sky high Louboutin's. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585721740

Harley Viera-Newton looks cute in retro sunnies and a dress from her own label, HVN.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585744382

Cara Delevingne throws the red carpet rule book out the window in this leather and sheer net combo - we need those boots!

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585744390

Margot Robbie's tiger emblazoned Gucci gown is a red-carpet work of art. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585749260

Hilary Rhoda opts for a simple Zac Posen striped dress for the War Dogs premiere in New York.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-586101730

Mandy Moore is pretty in pink for a red carpet appearance in Hollywood. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585978494

Never one to put a fashion foot wrong, Diane Kruger's monochrome outfit is no exception to this rule.

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-586103908

We're crushing on Piper Perabo's lace dress with bell sleeves. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585980824

Emma Stone dons a lace back violet frock on the red carpet in LA. 

Photo: © Getty Images

 