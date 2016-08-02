Multiple ear piercings: the 10 celebs to copy

by hellofashion.com /

GettyImages-494140612

The trend for multiple ear piercings has gone into overdrive and the 'curated ear' has now become the hottest way to accessorize. This is mostly thanks to ear piercers such as Maria Tash, who counts Gwyneth Paltrow, Beyonce and Zoe Kravitz to name a few as her fans. This summer, Maria Tash takes up permanent residence in London with the launch of her first piercing studio at the iconic department store, Liberty.

Time to embrace a mix match of hoops, studs, and a fairly high pain threshold...

Gwyneth Paltrow 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

Read more about:
GettyImages-545306758

Zoe Kravitz

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-127992074

Kate Moss

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-464297490

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-474314762

Sienna Miller 

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-528854908

Nicole Richie

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-536161290

Chiara Ferragni

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-578545816

Blake Lively

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-585104380

Kat Graham

Photo: © Getty Images

 

GettyImages-584804962

Stella Maxwell 

Photo: © Getty Images

 