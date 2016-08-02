Multiple ear piercings: the 10 celebs to copy

The trend for multiple ear piercings has gone into overdrive and the 'curated ear' has now become the hottest way to accessorize. This is mostly thanks to ear piercers such as Maria Tash, who counts Gwyneth Paltrow, Beyonce and Zoe Kravitz to name a few as her fans. This summer, Maria Tash takes up permanent residence in London with the launch of her first piercing studio at the iconic department store, Liberty.

Time to embrace a mix match of hoops, studs, and a fairly high pain threshold...

Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo: © Getty Images

