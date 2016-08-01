Teen Choice Awards 2016: Jessica Alba leads glamorous arrivals

Jessica Alba looked stunning as she arrived at the Teen Choice Awards 2016, rocking a crop top that showed off her enviable physique.

 Photo: © Rex

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.

 Photo: © Rex

Lea Michele.

 Photo: © Rex

Chanel Iman.

 Photo: © Rex

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale.

 Photo: © Rex

Maddie Ziegler.

 Photo: © Rex

Shay Mitchell.

 Photo: © Rex