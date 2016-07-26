Our favourite summer street style looks by hellofashion.com / 26 July 2016 Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Fashion News Celebrity Style Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images