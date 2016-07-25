20 top buys for summer in the city by hellofashion.com / 25 July 2016 A floral midi won't flash too much leg and the pretty frill shoulder will make you feel slightly less bare on the arms too. £46, topshop.com Read more about: Fashion news Shopping A simple and chic sandal with go with everything from day dresses to city shorts. We love this elegant blush pair. £140, Ancient Greek at liberty.co.uk A boho smock top will be a very versatile summer staple. £110, jaeger.com A tailored short in a neutral colour are a summer failsafe. £205, Isabel Marant at harveynichols.com Round bug-eye sunnies will keep you looking cool...no matter little sleep you've had. £15, monki.com Sky blue blossoms over a white layered t-shirt dress make for an easy daytime throw on. £314, Carven at farfetch.com Keep the glare out with rose tinted sunnies. £19.99, mango.com A floaty dress with tulip sleeves is great for skimming over problem areas. £24.99, hm.com A woven cross body in a neutral shade will go with everything. £69, stories.com Pair this cute tea dress with ankle boots or pretty lace up flats for those running around days. £45, missselfridge.com We love these lace embellished espadrilles that could totally pass for a Dolce & Gabbana pair. £22, asos.com A sleeveless trench will become a nifty layering tool for summer. £119, coast-stores.com Tuck a lightweight vest into this pretty pleated number for day-to-night dressing. £24.99, newlook.com A white lace top looks just as good with denim cut offs as it does dressed up for business meetings. £120, reiss.com A vibrant colour pop skirt with a high waist will keep you cool on all accounts. £235, Paskal at net-a-porter.com Tile print silky trousers will be your go-to summer strides. £45, warehouse.co.uk A statement vest that can be worn with trousers, cut-offs and skirts is worth the splurge! £548, Altuzarra at matchesfashion.com Statement blooms are always a welcome summery print. £149, tedbaker.com Rock the cold shoulder trend in this mustard top - no need to worry about strap marks either! £25, riverisland.com Swap out tailored work trousers for polka-dot culottes, like these breezy Zara numbers. £22.99, Zara.com