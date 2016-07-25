20 top buys for summer in the city

Topshop-46

A floral midi won't flash too much leg and the pretty frill shoulder will make you feel slightly less bare on the arms too. 

£46, topshop.com

 

Ancient-Greek-Sandals-140-at-Liberty.co.uk

A simple and chic sandal with go with everything from day dresses to city shorts. We love this elegant blush pair. 

£140, Ancient Greek at liberty.co.uk

 

Jaeger-110

A boho smock top will be a very versatile summer staple.

£110, jaeger.com

 

Isabel-Marant-205-at-Harvey-Nichols

A tailored short in a neutral colour are a summer failsafe. 

£205, Isabel Marant at harveynichols.com

 

Monki-15

Round bug-eye sunnies will keep you looking cool...no matter little sleep you've had. 

£15, monki.com

 

Carven-314-at-farfetch.com

Sky blue blossoms over a white layered t-shirt dress make for an easy daytime throw on.

£314, Carven at farfetch.com

 

Mango-19.99

Keep the glare out with rose tinted sunnies. 

£19.99, mango.com

 

HM-24.99

A floaty dress with tulip sleeves is great for skimming over problem areas. 

£24.99, hm.com

 

other-stories-69

A woven cross body in a neutral shade will go with everything.

£69, stories.com

 

Miss-Selfridge-45

Pair this cute tea dress with ankle boots or pretty lace up flats for those running around days. 

£45, missselfridge.com

 

ASOS-22

We love these lace embellished espadrilles that could totally pass for a Dolce & Gabbana pair. 

£22, asos.com

 

Coast-119

A sleeveless trench will become a nifty layering tool for summer.

£119, coast-stores.com

 

New-Look-24.99

Tuck a lightweight vest into this pretty pleated number for day-to-night dressing.

£24.99, newlook.com

 

Reiss-120

A white lace top looks just as good with denim cut offs as it does dressed up for business meetings.

£120, reiss.com

 

Paskal-235-at-net-a-porter.com

A vibrant colour pop skirt with a high waist will keep you cool on all accounts. 

£235, Paskal at net-a-porter.com

 

warehouse-45_02680934_1

Tile print silky trousers will be your go-to summer strides.

£45, warehouse.co.uk

 

Altuzarra-548-at-matchesfashion-a.com

A statement vest that can be worn with trousers, cut-offs and skirts is worth the splurge! 

£548, Altuzarra at matchesfashion.com

 

Ted-Baker-149

Statement blooms are always a welcome summery print.

£149, tedbaker.com

 

riverisland-25_89158502608146

Rock the cold shoulder trend in this mustard top - no need to worry about strap marks either! 

£25, riverisland.com

 

Zara-22.99

Swap out tailored work trousers for polka-dot culottes, like these breezy Zara numbers. 

£22.99, Zara.com

 